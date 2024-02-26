Hexagon Agility receives orders for Class 8 series trucks piloting the new Cummins X15N CNG engine

Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, the world’s leading provider of (renewable) natural gas fuels systems, confirms new orders for CNG / RNG fuel system installations on pilot trucks powered by Cummins’ new X15N natural gas engine developed for the North American commercial truck market. These orders are destined for major fleets and cover two leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The orders come in addition to existing pilots that are already on the road with Hexagon Agility fuels systems.

Order books are now open

As of February, Kenworth Truck Company, one of the top three truck OEMs in North America, is the first to open its order books for trucks powered by the Cummins X15N engine.

Kenworth and Cummins have stated that trucks equipped with the X15N engine will be in serial production by mid-2024 with initial deliveries expected early in the third quarter.

Natural gas goes head-to-head with diesel in the heavy-duty sector

“The launch of the Cummins X15N, 15-liter engine will triple the addressable market for heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the next few years,” says Eric Bippus, EVP Sales and Systems, Hexagon Agility. “This is a game-changer for our niche industry, enabling a powerhouse solution for Class 8 fleets traveling locally and cross country. The 15-liter delivers enhanced fuel efficiency and maximum uptime.”

The highly anticipated, industry-first X15N natural gas engine by Cummins is designed to deliver a range of long-haul applications like diesel – while significantly reducing emissions. Powered by RNG/CNG the X15N is capable of meeting stringent EPA and CARB regulations in 2024 and 2027. With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft, (~2500 Nm) the engine allows natural gas to go head-to-head with diesel in the heavy-duty sector.

Hexagon Agility expands capacity as more fleets are expected to “make the switch”

Hexagon Agility expects demand for the new engine will ramp-up gradually during 2024 and the Company’s addressable market for natural gas long-haul trucks will increase at pace with the segment when this new engine is widely available.

Hexagon Agility’s current capacity expansion program will substantially increase cylinder volumes for heavy-duty truck applications. Production start for the new line is set for the first quarter of 2025, to coincide with the increased market demand. Learn more in Hexagon’s Q4 2023 results presentation.

About the North America heavy-duty truck market

Approximately 330,000 heavy duty trucks are sold annually in the North American market*.

100,000 of these trucks make up the addressable market for (renewable) natural gas (RNG/CNG) solutions currently. The 9- and 12- liter natural gas engines on the market are a good match for the usage patterns of these trucks – vocational and day cab regional haul applications, mainly. This is supported by a strong RNG/CNG filling station network of 1500+ stations across all key transport corridors in North America.

The introduction of the Cummins X15 will unlock the long-haul market segment for RNG/CNG that requires high horsepower applications and can demand a range of up to 1,300 miles/2,000 km (matching the capabilities of diesel). This adds 230,000 heavy duty trucks to the addressable RNG/CNG market annually.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Jelena Rowe, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications, Hexagon Agility

Telephone: +1 310-872-0535| jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.



*Source: ACT Research

Attachment