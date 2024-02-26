Cavco Announces the First Homes Have Been Purchased by Graduates of Its Homes for Our Own Program

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) announced today that the first homes have been purchased by two graduates of its unique Homes for Our Own (HFOO) program. The program is a six-week, interactive workshop to help educate company employees on how to budget, how to buy a home and then, if they choose to move forward, to help them purchase their first home.



The self-funded program invites Cavco employees to voluntarily donate money through automatic payroll deductions to help fellow employees who are HFOO graduates purchase their first home. Cavco matches employee donations up to $200,000 annually, and the money helps underwrite purchasing costs for HFOO graduates who qualify for financial assistance to buy a home.

HFOO has been a dream of Cavco CEO Bill Boor’s for years. “I wanted to make sure Cavco was doing everything possible to address the affordable housing crisis,” said Boor. “And I wanted to start close to home by helping our employees. Homes for Our Own is a wonderful opportunity to put our commitment to address affordable housing into action and support our employees’ long-term success and prosperity.”

To date, the HFOO metrics are impressive, especially considering the program is less than a year old. In nine months, eighty-six employees have donated to HFOO, thirty-one have completed the curriculum and 2 graduates have purchased their first homes.

Said one of the HFOO homebuyers, a 23 year old who works at Cavco’s Fleetwood Homes facility in Lafayette, Tennessee, “I’m the first person in my family to own a home. For so long, owning a home felt like an impossibility. Then HFOO came along, and at the perfect time.”

Cavco’s second HFOO graduate and first-time homeowner who works in Cavco’ building center in Hamlet, North Carolina was able to move his wife and four children into their new home on Christmas Eve 2023.