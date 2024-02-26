Verdafresh welcomes Jeanne Skaggs to its Board of Directors

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh, a leading provider of oxygen barrier for recyclable and saran-free flexible packaging, announced the appointment of Jeanne Skaggs to its Board of Directors today.

Jeanne is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in flexible packaging. She specializes in film making, converting, research and development, and supply chain management. Jeanne holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Michigan State University.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jeanne to the Verdafresh team,” said Dave Klopp, CEO of Verdafresh. “With a growing number of commercial wins under our belt, it’s the perfect time to bring in Jeanne to expand our technical team and support the brands who’ve made commitments to sustainability.”

“It has been fantastic working with the Verdafresh team on their mission of enabling truly recycled flexible packaging,” said Jeanne. “After decades working in this industry, I know how complex and challenging it can be to adopt new solutions. Verdafresh has something special with their coating technology, and they have assembled the right team and partners to make it happen.”

About Verdafresh

Verdafresh is enabling mono-material recyclable, flexible packaging using its proprietary barrier coating technology. Verdafresh films have exceptional clarity, and they can deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.

