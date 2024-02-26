STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Successful Amendment to Credit Agreement with MidCap Financial

–Amends certain financial covenants to enhance liquidity and financial flexibility–

–Ensures alignment with the Company’s current and future business operations–

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or “the Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the successful amendment of its credit and security agreement with MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap”) effective February 20, 2024.

This amendment, recognized as Amendment No. 4 (“Amendment”), removes the minimum revenue requirements for 2023 and introduces future financial covenants. The Amendment ensures alignment with the Company’s current and future business projections by supporting operational and capital needs.

Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA’s Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “This amendment signifies the strength of our partnership with MidCap Financial Trust and our lenders. Their support enables us to continue advancing our mission to deliver innovative dermatological solutions to our customers. We are confident that these amended terms will provide us with the flexibility to execute our strategic initiatives and drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The Company has filed a copy of the amendment on Form 8k on February 21, 2024.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of December 31, 2023, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for over $50 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $651 billion as of December 31, 2023, in credit, private equity and real assets funds.

For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http://www.midcapfinancial.com.

For more information about Apollo, please visit http://www.apollo.com.

*Including commitments managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, as reported under Item 5.F on Part 1 of its Form ADV

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.