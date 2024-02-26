Green Builder Media Heads to IBS/KBIS With Unprecedented Trove of Industry-Changing Launches

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Builder Media, North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, is proud to announce the rollout of several initiatives that are game-changers for the building industry.

Here's a rundown of the initiatives with links to learn more:

ESG for Building Defining Principles

Over the past two years, Green Builder Media led a group of more than 65 building industry experts to create a set of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Defining Principles tailored specifically for companies in the North American residential building sector.

The Defining Principles outline best practices and reporting metrics in the E, S, and G categories, accompanied by recommended tools and calculators for seamless progress monitoring. The Defining Principles also delve into the business case for ESG, investor expectations, consumer demand, compliance requirements, how ESG augments innovation, and effective ESG messaging.

Best of all? ESG for Building is free! Click here to visit the ESG for Building website.

COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace

Green Builder Media is now selling carbon offsets to our partners in the building industry. We offer high-quality offsets from trackable, accountable, and transparent projects.

Three offsets portfolios are for sale, which represent a blend of avoided emissions, conservation, nature-based carbon removal, and long-term/frontier carbon removal projects.

Green Builder Media also helps clients calculate the tons of carbon needed to offset building projects, communities, products, transportation, operations, and manufacturing processes.

Click here to learn more or purchase carbon offsets.

Sustainability Symposium 2024: Existential Solutions

The 8th annual Sustainability Symposium will be held virtually April 17-18, from 12:00-3:00 Eastern daily. The Sustainability Symposium 2024 will transcend climate rhetoric and dive deep into actionable solutions for our planet's most pressing challenges.

While the Climate Emergency sets the stage, the focus is on the future—a future where resilience, innovation, and community activism pave the way for a sustainable world. The Green Builder Media team has curated a world-class lineup of speakers who are both thought leaders and action leaders.

Attendees will leave the event with knowledge and actionable steps that they can implement in their communities, businesses, and personal lives. Click here to register today—it's free!

VISION House Demonstration Projects

Green Builder Media has been building VISION House projects since its inception and has completed more than 20 green demonstration homes—with two more poised to launch this spring.

VISION House Austin will officially launch next month. Designed by famed sustainable architect and AIA Fellow, Peter Pfeiffer, the project will highlight climate-responsive design, including energy and water management to address growing grid and drought challenges, as well as net zero carbon, solar + storage, healthy home, and aging in place.

This beautiful home will showcase the nexus between sustainability and high style while maintaining a reasonable price point.

The Green Builder Media team is not quite ready to talk about the second VISION House project, but it will be a big deal in conjunction with one of the largest homebuilders in the country. Look for the exciting launch announcement soon!

Click here to learn all about the VISION House programs. Contact Sara Gutterman at sara.gutterman@greenbuildermedia.com to get involved in the demonstration house program.

COGNITION Academy

COGNITION Academy is Green Builder Media’s training, education, and curriculum development division, with courses that cover sustainability, decarbonization, electrification, ESG, circularity, and green building.

Specific topics include healthy home essentials, smart home technology must-haves, climate-responsive design, green product deep-dives, sustainable finance options, and green rating systems and certification programs like ENERGY STAR and Zero Energy Ready Homes.

Courses are presented in diverse learning formats with videos, interactive content, knowledge quizzes, COGNITION Smart Data insights, and links to supplementary assets.

Click here to check it out!

“After 19 years in business, I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited about what’s happening at Green Builder Media,” says CEO Sara Gutterman. “Thanks to our team of full-blown superheroes and a delightfully enthusiastic network of colleagues, friends, readers, and supporters, our pace is fast, our evolution is exhilarating, our dedication is unwavering, and our collective impact is undeniable.”

