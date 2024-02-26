Lithium Argentina Announces Appointment of new President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) announces the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Sam Pigott as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) which will become effective on March 18, 2024. Mr. Pigott will also join the Board of Directors of Lithium Argentina. He will succeed John Kanellitsas, Executive Chairman, President and Interim CEO of the Company, who will continue on in his role as Executive Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Kanellitsas commented, “The Board’s unanimous decision to select Sam is an excellent one. The rigorous search process has resulted in the appointment of an exceptional executive who possesses the qualities needed to properly lead Lithium Argentina. I have worked closely with Mr. Pigott for several years and have experienced first-hand his values, intellect, passion and commitment to the lithium industry and its people. I am confident that Mr. Pigott understands the challenges inherent in complex multi-cultural organizations and will be a critical component in the Company’s continued success.”

Mr. Pigott has gained a solid understanding of Lithium Argentina’s operations and development plans through his roles as the Chairman of the Shareholder Committee at the joint venture entity, Minera Exar, which holds the Caucharí-Olaroz project in Argentina, and as a member of the senior leadership team of Ganfeng Lithium, the Company’s partner at Caucharí-Olaroz.

Mr. Pigott commented, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Lithium Argentina and work with such an exceptionally talented group of people. I look forward to the Company’s next phase of transition and growth, including the ramp-up of operations at the Caucharí-Olaroz project. As an emerging producer, Lithium Argentina is well-positioned to succeed across market cycles. I am also thankful that John Kanellitsas will continue on as Executive Chairman so we will keep benefiting from his experience and critical insight.”

Mr. Pigott has approximately 20 years of experience in mining, lithium, capital markets, business development and finance. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from McGill University. He joins Lithium Argentina from Ganfeng Lithium, where he has led the International Business Development group for the past six years. He is an outstanding executive and strategic leader with a strong track record in corporate development and allocating capital with sound risk management. Before joining Ganfeng in 2018, he worked in several financial and investment banking institutions in a variety of senior roles. Mr. Pigott currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol “LAAC.”

