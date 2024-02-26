Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results and Special Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 (“Q4 2023”).



Full-Year 2023 Highlights 1

Record net investment income of $124.2 million versus $109.8 million in 2022.





Net income and comprehensive income of $66.4 million, up from $55.9 million last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2023 were $0.80, and $0.78 (2022 – $0.67 and $0.67).





Distributable income of $70.4 million, or $0.84 per share (2022 – $66.2 million, $0.79 per share) representing a payout ratio of 81.9% on distributable income.





Shareholders' equity of $701.1 million at year end (book value per share of $8.45).





Subsequent to quarter end:



The Company is declaring a $0.0575 per share special dividend to shareholders on record on March 5, 2024, reflecting strong top line income performance in 2023. The special dividend will be paid on March 11, 2024.



“We generated solid financial performance for the year 2023, highlighted by record net investment income and strong year-over-year increases in net income and distributable income,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “In addition to continuing our long track record of monthly dividends, our strong distributable income drove book value per share up to $8.45 from $8.33 last year and enabled us to report a special dividend for this year. We achieved these results while navigating a more challenging period of the real estate cycle, which placed strain on some of our borrowers. Our team has demonstrated the ability to actively manage these situations to ensure the best outcomes for our shareholders, and we made meaningful progress on resolving and reducing Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans which was an important focus in 2023.”

Mr. Tamblyn added: “We were intentionally cautious on new lending given the uncertainty in 2023, adjusting the pace of new investments while ensuring sufficient lending to maintain a healthy payout ratio. As we look forward to 2024, our team is optimistic about the current investment environment with the expectation that a stable interest rate environment will promote increased commercial real estate activity. With our renewed credit facility, we are a strong liquidity position to capitalize on attractive risk-adjusted opportunities and expand the portfolio back to historical levels.”

Q4 2023 Highlights 1

Record net investment income of $29.7 million versus $31.3 million in 2022.





Net income and comprehensive income of $15.0 million, up from $14.8 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2023 were $0.18 (2022 – $0.18).





Distributable income of $17.5 million, or $0.21 per share (2022 – $18.4 million, $0.22 per share) representing a payout ratio of 81.9% on distributable income.





Declared $14.3 million, or $0.17 per share in regular dividends to shareholders, reflecting a payout ratio of 95.8% (Q4 2022 – 97.7%) on earnings per share.





Net new mortgage advances were $61.2 million and advances on existing mortgages were $16.2 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $176.2 million and net syndications of $23.5 million. Portfolio turnover increased to 19.2%, compared with 6.0% in Q3 2023 demonstrating borrowers' ability to execute on their exit plans (i.e. sale or refinancing with term debt).





At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $946.2 million (versus $1,195.8 million at Q4 2022) bearing a weighted-average interest rate of 10.0% (versus 9.7% at Q4 2022 and 9.9% at Q3 2023) and a weighted-average LTV of 65.6% (versus 68.3% at Q4 2022 and 67.0% at Q3 2023). The Company also had net real estate inventory of $92.5 million at Q4 2023, versus $30.2 million at Q4 2022.





A portfolio of seven Stage 3 loans totaling $146.1 million returned to Stage 1 in the quarter and were subsequently sold to an institutional buyer in Q1 2024; the Company recovered all its principal and accrued interest.





The Company continues to closely manage its other Stage 3 and Stage 2 loans. The investment team, which is experienced in navigating these situations and utilizing various approaches to achieve resolution, continues to anticipate repayment of principal outstanding as the asset sale processes are completed.





Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate:



65.6% weighted average loan-to-value; 88.9% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 86.0% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.



Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Net Mortgage Investments 1 $ 946.2 $ 1,195.8 $ 1,068.6 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments 1 $ 62.7 $ 72.9 $ 59.3 Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92.6 $ 30.2 $ 92.5 Net Investment Income $ 29.7 $ 31.3 $ 30.3 Income from Operations $ 25.1 $ 25.2 $ 26.1 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 15.0 $ 14.8 $ 16.5 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.7 $ 14.7 $ 16.4 Distributable and adjusted distributable income 1, 2 $ 17.5 $ 18.4 $ 16.8 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 14.5 $ 14.4 $ per share Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share 1, 2 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.20 Payout Ratio on Distributable and adjusted distributable Income 1, 2 82.0 % 78.7 % 85.6 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 95.8 % 97.7 % 87.4 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 97.7 % 98.6 % 87.7 % Net Mortgage Investments Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 65.6 % 68.3 % 67.0 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.7 yr 0.9 yr 0.7 yr First Mortgages 88.9 % 92.4 % 92.2 % Cash-Flowing Properties 86.0 % 87.4 % 86.5 % Multi-family residential 56.5 % 52.5 % 58.2 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 86.1 % 88.5 % 87.5 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 10.0 % 9.7 % 9.9 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.0 % 1.2 % 0.7 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.0 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income. There are no adjustments for the periods presented.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Net Mortgage Investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 943,488 $ 1,189,215 Mortgage syndications 601,624 611,291 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,545,112 1,800,506 Mortgage syndication liabilities (601,624 ) (611,291 ) 943,488 1,189,215 Interest receivable (14,585 ) (10,812 ) Unamortized lender fees 5,226 6,801 Expected credit loss 12,093 10,605 Net mortgage investments $ 946,222 $ 1,195,809

Enhanced return portfolio

As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 47,033 $ 59,956 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 4,380 4,744 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Investment in equity instrument 3,000 — Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 62,658 $ 72,945

Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability

As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real Estate Inventory $ 161,564 $ 30,245 Real Estate Inventory Collateral Liability (69,025 ) — Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92,539 $ 30,245

OPERATING RESULTS1 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted) NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 2021 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 29,722 $ 31,342 $ 124,205 $ 109,803 $ 90,249 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 463 736 1,282 $ 1,388 $ (10,291 ) Net rental gain (loss) income 327 (278 ) (595 ) (151 ) 1,499 Fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties — 82 63 (296 ) (4,374 ) Expenses (5,443 ) (6,671 ) (19,140 ) (22,592 ) (16,237 ) Income from operations $ 25,069 $ 25,211 $ 105,815 $ 88,152 $ 60,846 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (7,846 ) (8,137 ) (30,396 ) (23,234 ) (16,734 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,249 ) (2,260 ) (8,998 ) (9,022 ) (6,745 ) Fair value gain on derivative contract — — — — 3,940 Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,974 $ 14,814 $ 66,421 $ 55,896 $ 41,307 Payout ratio on earnings per share 95.8 % 97.7 % 86.7 % 103.3 % 135.9 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,973 $ 14,814 $ 66,421 $ 55,896 $ 41,307 Add: Fair value (gain) on derivative contract (interest rate swap) — — — — (3,940 ) Add: Net unrealized (gain) loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL (292 ) (122 ) (342 ) 1,546 13,748 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties — — — 95 4,374 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,681 $ 14,692 $ 66,078 $ 57,537 $ 55,489 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 97.7 % 98.6 % 87.2 % 100.3 % 101.2 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,340 $ 14,480 $ 57,603 $ 57,721 $ 56,142 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,176 83,970 83,509 83,622 81,325 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.68

1 Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

OPERATING RESULTS1 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,681 $ 14,692 $ 66,078 $ 57,537 Less: Amortization of lender fees (1,886 ) (1,748 ) (8,279 ) (8,726 ) Add: Lender fees received and receivable 2,163 2,056 6,597 7,708 Add: Amortization of financing costs, credit facility 399 262 953 984 Add: Amortization of financing costs, convertible debentures 243 253 972 1,006 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 114 114 454 454 Add: Unrealized fair value gain on DSU (8 ) (33 ) (67 ) (201 ) Add: Expected credit loss 1,782 2,800 3,649 7,482 Distributable income and adjusted distributable income1, 2 $ 17,488 $ 18,396 $ 70,357 $ 66,244 Payout ratio on distributable income1 82.0 % 78.7 % 81.9 % 87.1 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,340 $ 14,480 $ 57,603 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,176 83,970 83,509 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share 1 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.84 $ 0.79

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

2. There are no adjustments for the periods presented.

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial

