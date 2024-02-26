Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market to Reach USD 8.79 Billion by 2030 Amid Advancements in Treatment Modalities and Drug Classes

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market by Type (Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA))), Drug Class (Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Glucocorticoids, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market is undergoing significant growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42%, propelling the market from USD 5.32 billion in 2023 to an expected USD 8.79 billion by 2030. This robust expansion is a reflection of the increasing prevalence of axial spondyloarthritis, encompassing both ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), and a surge in demand for effective treatment options.







With a comprehensive FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis inclusive in this market study, stakeholders are equipped to evaluate vendor accomplishments and strategies with precision, thereby empowering informed decision-making. The research assesses vendors on business strategy excellence and product satisfaction, categorizing them into tailored quadrants that reflect varying degrees of market success.

The axial spondyloarthritis space is witnessing notable developments from key companies, with profiles of industry giants such as Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. being thoroughly examined to articulate their market significance.



Market Segmentation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





