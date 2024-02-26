Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Projected to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2032 Amid Advancements in Vehicle Technology

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report by Offering Type, Tool Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached US$ 37.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 59.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38% during 2023-2032. The implementation of various government initiatives to enhance road safety, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and significant expansion in the automotive industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Automotive diagnostic scan tools refer to electronic devices used to diagnose any fault in the vehicle. They help to reprogram control modules for cars and detect and analyze electronic system malfunctions for various vehicles. They are widely used to diagnose and troubleshoot issues in the engine, transmission, fuel system, battery, and other electronic systems of vehicles. Automotive diagnostic scan tools are devices that connect to a vehicle's onboard computer system, read and clear diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), display live data, and perform functions, such as reprogramming and coding. They assist in reprogramming vehicle control modules and detecting and analyzing electronic system malfunctions for various passenger and commercial vehicles. As a result, these tools are used in car workshops and service stations by professionals and DIYers to diagnose and repair defects.



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends:



The increasing vehicle complexity and the need for advanced diagnostics across the globe are among the key factors driving the market growth. Automotive diagnostic scan tools are widely used in modern vehicles to access and interpret data, as these vehicles are equipped with a wide range of electronic systems and sensors. In line with this, the widespread product utilization in aftermarket repair and maintenance services to quickly and accurately diagnose and repair problems in a vehicle is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the increasing electrification of vehicles and the rising need for diagnostic scan tools that can communicate with a vehicle's onboard computer and retrieve data in real-time is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the utilization of onboard diagnostics II (OBD-II) tool that allows global positioning system (GPS) fleet tracking devices to record information, such as engine revolutions, fuel usage, fault codes, and vehicle speed, is propelling market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2032. Our report has categorized the market based on offering type, tool type, propulsion type, and vehicle type.



Offering Type Insights:

Diagnostic Hardware

Scanner

Analyzer

Tester

Code Reader

Others

Diagnostic Software

Vehicle System Testing Software

Vehicle Tracking and Emissions Analysis

Others

Diagnostic Services

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Custom, Training, Support and Integration

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market based on the offering type. This includes diagnostic hardware (scanner, analyzer, tester, code reader, and others), diagnostic software (vehicle system testing software, vehicle tracking, and emissions analysis, and others), and diagnostic services (vehicle maintenance and repair, custom, training, support, and integration). According to the report, diagnostic hardware represented the largest segment.



Tool Type Insights:

DIY Diagnostic

OEMS Diagnostics

Professional Diagnostics

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market based on the tool type. This includes DIY, OEMS and professional diagnostics. According to the report, professional diagnostics represented the largest segment.



Propulsion Type Insights:

IC Engine Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market based on the propulsion type. This includes IC engine and electric vehicles. According to the report, IC engine vehicles represented the largest segment.



Vehicle Type Insights:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market based on the vehicle type. This includes passenger and commercial vehicles. According to the report, passenger vehicles represented the largest segment.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

