Europe Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report with Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin, and Non-gelatin), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Softgel Capsules Market would witness market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2020, the Europe market's volume surged to 160.8 million units, showcasing a growth of 6.9% (2019-2022).



The recent developments in the market indicate a strong emphasis on enhancing pharmaceutical applications. The advent of specialized softgel technologies, such as lipid-based drug delivery systems, has opened new avenues for improving the solubility and bioavailability of drugs, especially for those used to treat challenging medical conditions. This technology facilitates the incorporation of poorly soluble drugs into softgels, allowing for more effective and efficient drug delivery, which can reduce dosages and minimize side effects.



In addition to the pharmaceutical sector, the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry has embraced softgel capsules as a convenient and effective delivery system for a variety of bioactive compounds, vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. Softgels are particularly advantageous for nutraceuticals due to their ability to enhance the absorption of actives in the gastrointestinal tract. This has led to a surge in demand for softgel-based dietary supplements as consumers increasingly seek health and wellness products.



According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), one of Europe's most prominent e-commerce sectors is Germany. The number of consumers engaging in e-commerce, internet penetration, and annual expenditures are above the European average. Germany's online population is projected to grow from 62.4 million in 2020 to 68.4 million in 2025. In 2021, the German market experienced a 77 percent penetration of e-commerce. The extensive reach of e-commerce has broadened the market. Products encapsulated in softgels can now reach a larger and more diverse audience through online sales platforms. Therefore, the region presents lucrative growth prospects for the market.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Softgel Capsules Market by Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $440.4 Million by 2030. The UK market is experiencing a CAGR of 4.6% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during (2023 - 2030).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Gelatin, and Non-gelatin. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Providers. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



