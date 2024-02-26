India Warehouse Automation Market: Labelling Equipment to Hold a Significant Share

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Warehouse Automation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Warehouse Automation Market size is estimated at USD 0.34 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.96% during the forecast period (2024-2029).







For estimating the market studied, types of solutions covered under the scope have been analyzed individually, including conveyor and sortation systems, palletizers, mobile robots (AGV/AMR), vision inspection equipment, and labeling equipment employed in the FMCG industry.



Key Highlights

A significant component of warehousing and fulfillment operations is proper inventory management. It enables the company to re-order and stock products effectively to avoid excess inventory and stock-outs. Warehouses handle inventory using warehouse management software that provides real-time inventory management capabilities.





Material handling in warehouses has undergone various transformations that have changed the industry's outlook. Material-handling machines and mobile robots have replaced individual workers. Due to this transformation, many industries have grown, including FMCG. The rising infrastructure investment from the government, industries and the 'Make in India' initiative are expected to drive the demand for warehouse automation systems.





Developing economies such as India have been representative of labor-intensive formats. With labor costs significantly lower compared to other developed countries, high investment in specific warehouse automation systems with additional staff training has restrained the adoption of warehouse automation, especially in SMEs.

India Warehouse Automation Market Trends

Labelling Equipment to Hold a Significant Share

Historically, all the warehouses in India were designed based on the tax structure and not on the supply chain synergies. For example, in the pre-GST era, the companies maintained warehouses in each state to save the heavy taxes. As a result, companies had to handle several small and sub-optimal warehouses.





Labeling equipment is a crucial component for any production line in the FMCG industry. In addition to the basic structure, the machines also feature an automatic label feeder to keep track of label length and retrieve it as the product changes size. These features are beneficial in reducing downtime, increasing productivity, and reducing costs. A suitable FMCG labeling equipment will meet all of these requirements.





Labeling equipment can create texts and graphics such as simple barcodes, 2D codes, batch codes, and expiration dates to vivid images and logos. There are two levels of labeling equipment automation: semi-automatic labeling equipment and automatic labeling equipment.





The adoption of packaged food will drive the studied segment of the market. For instance, according to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, in 2021, the sales volume of ready meals in the Indian packaged foods market accounted for 40 thousand metric tons.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Alligator Automations

Alstrut India Private Limited

Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt. Ltd

ClearPack India Pvt. Ltd

Delta Electronics Inc.

Falcon Autotech

Signode India Ltd

Titan Engineering and Automation Limited

Win Automation (Wipro Limited)

World Pack Automation Systems Private Limited

Sick AG

Keyence Corporation

Omron Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1bugj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment