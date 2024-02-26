Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycorrhiza - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2017 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mycorrhiza Market size is estimated at USD 1.18 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period (2024-2029).







Key Highlights

Row Crops is the Largest Crop Type. Barley, corn, wheat, rapeseed, rye, sunflower, soybean, and rice are produced globally. Mycorrhiza contributes to several immobile and mobile elements from plants.





Horticultural Crops is the Fastest-growing Crop Type. The growing consumption of organic produce and the rising acreage under the organic fruits and vegetable crops resulted in more mycorrhiza consumption in horticultural crops.





Europe is the Largest Region. France and Italy countries are dominating the mycorrhiza market, this is due to the increased organic cultivation of row crops and the reduction in chemical fertilizers use.





France is the Largest Country. Cabbage, lentils, pumpkins, wheat, maize, barley, and potatoes are the organic crops produce in the country. Mycorrhiza application reduce the chemical fertilizer consumption.

Mycorrhiza is the most consumed biofertilizer globally, and it accounted for a share of 36.3% in 2022, with a market value of USD 995.3 million and a volume of 96.6 thousand metric tons. Mycorrhiza is a fungus that establishes a symbiotic relationship with the plant root system. It increases the root surface area of the plants, which in turn enhances the nutrient uptake of the plants.





Europe dominated the global biofertilizers market with a share of 55.2% in 2022. Mycorrhiza biofertilizer in the European region accounted for a market value of USD 39.8 million in 2022 and a volume of 1.1 thousand metric tons in the same year. The European market is estimated to grow and register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2023-2029).





North America accounted for 25.4% of the global mycorrhiza market in 2022. Row crops dominated the North American mycorrhiza biofertilizer market, accounting for about 68.1% of the market value in 2022. This is mainly due to the more phosphorous-demanding cereal crops, like corn and maize, and the presence of large-row crop cultivation areas in the country





Mycorrhiza, also referred to as arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), was proven to increase crop yields significantly. About 231 field trials conducted over four years in Europe in potato filed under ideal conditions increased the yield of marketable potatoes by 9.5% on average. Mycorrhizae contribute significantly to plant nutrition, particularly to phosphorus uptake. They contribute to the selective absorption of immobile (P, Zn, and Cu) and mobile (S, Ca, K, Fe, Mn, Cl, Br, and N) elements from plants and water uptake.

