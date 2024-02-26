Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Controlled Release Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Controlled Release Fertilizer Market size is estimated at USD 199.74 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 298.44 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period (2024-2030).







Largest Segment by Type - Straight : CRF Urea release the nitrogen in a gradual manner. As nitrigen is the most applied fertilizer, CRF urea can prevent nitrogen mineralization that degrades the soil quality.





Largest Segment by Coating Type - Polymer Coated : The polymer coated fertilizers release the nutrients for longer duration and decrease the leaching losses of fertilizers in the soil and also reduce the application rate.





Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : Cultivation of field crops accounts for more than 90% of the total agricultural land in the region and accounts for highest consumption of 88.3% of the total CRF fertilizes.





Largest segment by Country - China : China is the most populous country in the world and has large cultivable land in the region, with high fertilizer aplication rate per hectare to maximize the crop yields.

Polymer Coated is the largest segment by Coating Type.

The controlled-release fertilizer market in Asia-Pacific increased by 25.8% during the study period, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.





The polymer-coated segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for 62.2% of the market studied. The polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizer segment witnessed a growth of 25.8% during the study period, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.





The polymer-coated urea, owing to its highest N content, thinnest coating, easily degradable, and longest release period, is the major type of CRF used as basal fertilizer in the region for the majority of its crops such as rice, corn, wheat, and others.





The polymer-sulfur-coated type of controlled-release fertilizer has grown by 23.19% during the study period, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The irregular nutrient release from the sulfur coating and the higher cost of polymer-coated CRF production is driving the demand for poly-sulfur-coated controlled-release fertilizers in the region.





With higher demand from various governments, other than chemical coatings, there are various biobased coating done over the chemical fertilizers, such as Biobased Polyurethane, Epoxy Resin, and Polyolefin Wax Composite Coating, which are boosting the other category and has grown by 36.19% during the study period. The market is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.





Therefore, based on the aforementioned characteristics, the demand for coated controlled-release fertilizers is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

