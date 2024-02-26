Lottery Global Market Report 2024: Catalysts in Online Lotteries and Smartphone Penetration

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lottery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lottery market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $283.71 billion in 2023 to $311.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legislation and regulation, consumer spending trends, marketing and promotion strategies, jackpot sizes and prizes, charitable contributions.
The lottery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $424.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovation in game formats, global market expansion, integration of cryptocurrency, regulatory changes, demographic targeting. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation and online platforms, technological advancements, blockchain for transparency and security, innovative game formats and themes, focus on responsible gaming.
The increasing penetration of online lotteries is expected to boost the growth of the lottery market going forward. Online lottery refers to a broad term that encompasses games offered on websites or played through mobile apps,
