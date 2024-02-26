Lottery Global Market Report 2024: Catalysts in Online Lotteries and Smartphone Penetration

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lottery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lottery market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $283.71 billion in 2023 to $311.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legislation and regulation, consumer spending trends, marketing and promotion strategies, jackpot sizes and prizes, charitable contributions.



The lottery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $424.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovation in game formats, global market expansion, integration of cryptocurrency, regulatory changes, demographic targeting. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation and online platforms, technological advancements, blockchain for transparency and security, innovative game formats and themes, focus on responsible gaming.



The increasing penetration of online lotteries is expected to boost the growth of the lottery market going forward. Online lottery refers to a broad term that encompasses games offered on websites or played through mobile apps,

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

UK National Lottery

New York Lottery

California State Lottery

The Texas Lottery

Singapore Pools Limited

Michigan Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Virginia Lottery

International Game Technology

INTRALOT

New Jersey Lottery

Francaise des Jeux

Scientific Games Corporation

Light & Wonder Inc.

The Florida Lottery

Loto-Quebec

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

Pennsylvania Lottery

Lotterywest

Oregon Lottery

Colorado Lottery

Sisal S.p.A.

Minnesota State Lottery

Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Pollard Banknote Limited

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Georgia Lottery Corporation

Jackpocket Inc.

New Zealand Lotteries Commission

Jumbo Interactive Limited

China LotSynergy Holdings Limited

Arizona State Lottery





