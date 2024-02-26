2024 Latin American Temporary Cooling Market: Forecasted Growth of Over 5% CAGR from 2023-2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Latin American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive analysis reveals a steady upward trajectory in the Latin American Temporary Cooling Market, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 5% from 2023 to 2030. Starting at a valuation of $175 million in 2023, the market is forecasted to surpass $250 million by 2030.

The industrial and commercial sectors serve as the primary drivers of this market. Brazil leads with over 45.0% market share, followed by Mexico with over 25%, and Argentina with over 10%. The market's progression is closely intertwined with each nation's economic prominence within the region, climatic complexities, lead times for acquiring new equipment, and broader macroeconomic factors such as interest rate fluctuations that influence demand.

Despite favorable growth prospects, the Latin American temporary cooling market faces challenges, notably economic volatility and political uncertainty within the region. While these factors can stimulate rental activity due to cautious capital expenditure, they also foster apprehension, impeding long-term planning and investment in rental infrastructure.

In Latin America, the temporary cooling rental market predominantly caters to immediate needs arising from machinery breakdowns and industrial downtime. This reactive approach underscores a prevailing preference for ownership over renting. However, there is potential for a paradigm shift as businesses increasingly recognize the economic and operational advantages of the rental model. Nevertheless, this transition from traditional ownership is gradual, reflecting a prudent approach towards embracing the flexibility and cost-efficiency that renting cooling equipment can offer in the long run.

Amidst an era of innovative service models, the Latin American temporary cooling market is gradually embracing Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS). This progressive model offers a pay-per-use structure aligning with the growing demand for financial flexibility and operational efficiency. CaaS eliminates the need for significant upfront investments in cooling infrastructure, providing a comprehensive solution covering installation, maintenance, and upgrades. This shift not only addresses the immediate requirements of businesses seeking to optimize cash flow but also aligns with the broader trend towards sustainability by promoting the use of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly cooling systems.

Key companies covered in this report include Aggreko, Trane, Grupo TECSIR, Tecnogera, A Geradora, and TODOCHILLER, among others. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the Latin American Temporary Cooling Market, capturing various dynamics such as growth drivers, constraints, market revenues and forecasts, technological trends, and competitive landscape assessments.

For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Customer/End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Events

Others

Cooling Capacity (Tonnage):

Less than 25 tons

26 to 100 tons

101 to 400 tons

More than 400 tons

The report captures the following information about the Latin American Temporary Cooling Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2023-2030

Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Competitive Factors

Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aggreko plc

Grupo TECSIR

Trane Technologies

Tecnogera

A Geradora

