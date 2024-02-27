Music Licensing, Inc. Addresses Targeted False Narrative Campaign on Social Media

Naples Florida, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading company in the music licensing industry, is taking proactive measures to address a targeted false narrative campaign circulating on social media platforms.

Recently, there has been a surge in misleading and false information regarding Music Licensing, Inc. and its management team being spread on various social media channels and chat rooms. These false claims aim to sow doubt and confusion among shareholders and the public.

Music Licensing, Inc. categorically denies all baseless allegations and false narratives being circulated. The company's management team is committed to transparency and adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance.

In response to these malicious attacks, Music Licensing, Inc. advises shareholders and the public to disregard any information they encounter on social media or chat rooms regarding the company, its operations, or its management team. Instead, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to rely on accurate and verified information available through the company's official channels and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosures.

All pertinent information about Music Licensing, Inc., including financial statements, annual reports, and other regulatory filings, can be accessed via the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1671132&owner=exclude . These official disclosures provide shareholders and the public with transparent and reliable information about the company's performance and governance practices.

Furthermore, Music Licensing, Inc. is actively working on a comprehensive plan of action to address this false narrative campaign and ensure that accurate information reaches shareholders and the public. The company remains dedicated to protecting the interests of its shareholders and maintaining trust and integrity in all its communications.

Music Licensing, Inc. urges shareholders and stakeholders to exercise caution and diligence when encountering information on social media platforms and to verify the credibility of the sources before making any investment decisions.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic as well as musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.