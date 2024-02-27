Video intercom Devices Market Expected to Reach USD 57.0 billion, Advancing at a CAGR of 9.6% 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global video intercom devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for video intercom devices is estimated to reach US$ 57.0 billion by the end of 2031.

A significant driver is the growing demand for video intercoms in commercial settings like offices, hospitals, and educational institutions. These sectors increasingly prioritize security and access control, prompting the adoption of video intercom systems for visitor management and restricted area access.

The rise of multi-tenant housing complexes and condominiums is driving market growth. With the surge in urban living and high-density housing developments, property managers seek efficient and secure communication solutions for tenants and visitors, boosting the demand for video intercom devices with advanced functionalities.

Regulatory compliance and safety standards influence market dynamics. As governments enact stricter building codes and safety regulations, property developers and managers invest in video intercom systems to meet compliance requirements and enhance occupant safety.

The emergence of cloud-based solutions and subscription services presents new opportunities. Cloud-based video intercom platforms offer scalability, remote management, and data analytics capabilities, catering to the evolving needs of property owners and managers for efficient operations and enhanced security.

Video intercom Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The video intercom devices market showcases intense competition driven by key players such as Aiphone Corporation, Comelit Group S.P.A., and Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd. These companies lead with innovative solutions, offering advanced video intercom devices tailored to residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Emerging players like Ring and Hikvision are disrupting the market with smart video doorbells and integrated security systems. Partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovations are common strategies employed by players to expand their market share and stay ahead in the competitive landscape, where technological advancements and evolving customer preferences continue to shape the dynamics of the market. Some prominent players are as follows:

Aiphone Corporation

Comelit Group S.P.A.

Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikivision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

LEGRAND

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Group

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Aiphone Corporation specializes in providing innovative intercom and security communication solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on reliability and user-friendly design, Aiphone's products ensure secure communication and access control, enhancing safety and convenience for customers worldwide.

Comelit Group S.P.A. offers cutting-edge video door entry systems, access control, and home automation solutions. With a commitment to design excellence and technological innovation, Comelit's products redefine security and communication in residential and commercial settings, delivering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Wireless video intercom devices lead the market, offering flexibility, ease of installation, and seamless integration with smart home systems.

The segment 3 - 5 Inches is leading the video intercom devices market, offering a balanced screen size for optimal visibility and convenience.

Biometric recognition emerges as the leading access control segment in the video intercom devices market, offering advanced security features and authentication methods.

Video intercom Devices Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing focus on home and building security drives demand for video intercom devices with advanced features and remote monitoring capabilities.

Video intercom devices are increasingly integrated into smart home ecosystems, offering seamless connectivity and enhanced functionality.

Urbanization trends and residential construction activities contribute to market growth, with developers and homeowners incorporating video intercom systems for enhanced security and convenience.

Ongoing technological innovations, such as high-definition video, biometric authentication, and cloud-based storage, propel market expansion and enhance user experience.

The ability to remotely access and control video intercom systems via mobile devices and apps enhances convenience and security, driving adoption across residential and commercial sectors.

Global Video intercom Devices Market: Regional Profile

In North America, heightened security concerns and increasing adoption of smart home technologies drive market growth. Companies like Ring and August Home lead with innovative video doorbells and integrated security systems, catering to the growing demand for residential security solutions.

In Europe, stringent regulations and emphasis on building security propel market expansion. Players like Comelit Group S.P.A. and Urmet Group offer sophisticated video intercom devices with advanced features, ensuring secure access control and communication in residential and commercial settings.

Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing market fueled by urbanization and rising disposable income. Companies like Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd. and Hikvision dominate the region with their extensive product portfolios and technological expertise. The increasing adoption of video intercom devices in residential complexes, commercial buildings, and public facilities drives market growth in the region.

Video intercom Devices Market: Key Segments

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By Screen Size

Below 3 Inches

3 - 5 Inches

5 - 7 Inches

Above 7 Inches

By Access Control

Card

Password Access

Biometric Recognition

Others (Proximity card, face recognition, etc.)

By Price

Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100 - US$ 500)

High (Above US$ 500)

By Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Offices

Others (Government, Industries, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-Commerce

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

