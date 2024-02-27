GDA Capital Provides a $650,000 Investment Facility in Coinweb to Speed up the Layer 2 Interoperability Ecosystem Buildout

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Capital, a leading provider of digital asset investment and capital markets advisory services, invests in the layer 2 cross-chain protocol Coinweb and enters into a partnership agreement to onboard their portfolio of Web3 projects to build on the platform. These projects at varying stages of development include Web3 gaming, DeFi and launchpads that are looking to take advantage of ground-breaking scalable cross-chain technology that Coinweb has recently released.





In addition to project onboarding and investment, GDA Capital will provide comprehensive support to Coinweb, including hosting Hackathons, facilitating introductions to developer networks, and granting access to a network of funds with which they co-invest. This will enable investments in projects building on the platform, even those not directly introduced by GDA Capital.

The partnership between GDA Capital and Coinweb is geared towards fostering innovation, nurturing collaboration, and expediting the development and adoption of scalable cross-chain dApps integrated on Coinweb. This collaboration extends to projects built across various blockchains connected to the platform, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the Web3 ecosystem. Notably, GDA Capital executives have a track record of partnering and scaling projects at an early stage which include Tron, Loopring, Houdini Swap, among others.

Toby Gilbert, CEO & Co-founder of Coinweb, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with GDA Capital, stating, "GDA Capital and their founding partners are among the most established entities in the Web3 arena. Their contribution extends beyond funding, offering invaluable industry expertise and a vast network of contacts. We are thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with them as we launch our technology and embark on an ambitious ecosystem development roadmap."

Joaquim Miro, Partner at GDA Capital, shared his perspective on Coinweb, saying, "After conducting a thorough examination of Coinweb's technology, we are confident that the platform will play a pivotal role in shaping the infrastructure of the Web3 market going forward."

Michael Gord, Founder & CEO of GDA Capital, also commented: "The technology they have already unveiled demonstrates a level of advancement that sets them apart from other projects in the space. We are eager to support Coinweb in realising its potential by driving awareness and adoption for the platform throughout 2024."

