Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 5.17 Billion By 2032, at 6.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled "Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services); By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global next generation emergency response system market size and share is currently valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 5.17 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 6.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Next Generation Emergency Response Systems? What is the Expected Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Size?

Emergency response systems are systems designed to allow emergency response teams to locate and move resources to emergency sites. The next generation emergency response systems integrate technology and operational strategies to enhance the accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency of response operations. They make use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing to improve communication and coordination during emergencies.

Next generation emergency response systems improve the decision-making processes among emergency responders, healthcare facilities, and the general public in case of emergencies. The rising emphasis on improving public safety and preparedness during critical situations encourages the adoption of next-generation systems. Governments and emergency responders worldwide are focusing on investing in next-gen emergency response systems owing to their various benefits, thereby propelling the next generation emergency response system market demand.

Key Highlights

Rising public expectations for quick and efficient emergency responses are driving the adoption of more advanced emergency response systems.

The next generation emergency response system market segmentation is primarily based on offering, end-user, and region.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Rising IoT adoption: Next-generation emergency response systems are undergoing significant transformation due to the rising adoption of IoT, linked cars, and smart cities. IoT sensors make it possible to collect real-time data to identify events and allocate resources proactively. The integration of urban infrastructure into smart cities is being done to enhance communication and lower risk. In case of emergencies, connected cars have the capability to offer crucial data that can find and help people. Improved information flow and better decision-making in NGERS are made possible by the networked ecosystem. This promises enhanced public safety and response efficacy and has a favorable impact on the next generation emergency response system market size.

Industry Trends:

Quick Integration of Innovations: The rapid pace at which technology is advancing adds sophistication and necessitates the quick integration of innovations. Incorporating legacy systems and fostering collaboration among several agencies highlights the requirement for a flexible and interoperable framework. Next generation emergency response systems need to be adaptable to dynamic threats and incorporate new threat intelligence for highly responsive emergency responses.

Restraints:

High Capital and Infrastructure Needs: The major constraints that can impede the development and implementation of NGERS are high capital and infrastructure needs. A significant amount of investment is needed to integrate complex hardware, software, and sensors. It’s challenging to upgrade the current emergency response systems to meet the requirements of NGERS, especially in areas having poor connectivity. The capital difficulties are aggravated by current ongoing expenses for things such as data storage, energy use, and maintenance.

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Segmentation Overview

The Call Management Software Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

By offering, the call management software segment held the largest next generation emergency response system market share. Call management software is vital when it comes to optimizing the next generation of emergency response systems. It automates initial call handling and quickly collects crucial data to improve response times and reduce errors. For the quick deployment of emergency services, integration with the location services allows for the precise identification of the caller’s position. Besides, the ability of the software to analyze and rank calls based on their seriousness allows for the effective allocation of resources. By enabling support for different communication channels, individuals can share data in several different ways. Improved situation awareness in these systems is made possible through integration with other systems like GIS and security cameras.

The Emergency Medical Services Segment is Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth

Integrating emergency medical services with the next generation systems is important for the next generation emergency response system market growth. The next generation emergency response systems strive to offer full emergency treatment by using the latest technologies that make real-time information sharing between medical practitioners and emergency responders possible. Predictive data analytics allows for the most efficient use of available resources, and telemedicine helps with enhanced decision-making and early detection of potential health issues. Besides, drone and GIS technologies enable better event evaluation and resource deployment. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) incorporated by industry players into their solutions enable quick data analysis and allow for better identification of critical resources.

Next Generation Emergency Response System Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 5.17 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 3.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.0% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Motorola Solutions, AT&T, Intrado, Hexagon, Esri, Sinch, Atos, Comtech, Zetron, Everbridge, and Wallbox Segments Covered By Offering, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: North America emerged as the dominant region in the next generation emergency response system market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The region’s robust growth can be attributed to several factors, including technological advances, growing emphasis on quicker response times, and an aging population. Development in novel technologies like AI and big data supports the development of advanced systems. This, in turn, enables improved situational awareness and real-time data analysis. Besides, significant investments from governments and private players in next generation systems improve response capabilities and overall citizen safety.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. This is primarily due to various notable developments that improve the efficiency and efficacy of response management systems. The industry seeks to provide data-driven emergency responses, with a major emphasis on IoT-based solutions and advanced communication technologies like 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Big data analytics make it possible to process vast data amounts and extract insightful information, thereby driving the next generation emergency response system market sales in the region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Next Generation Emergency Response System market report based on offering, end-user and region:

By Offering Outlook

Hardware Network Infrastructure Equipment Switching & Routing Equipment Call Handling Systems Other Hardware

Software Text Messaging Software Call Management Software Location-Based Service Software Multimedia Support Software Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By End-User Outlook

Emergency Medical Services

Law Enforcement Agencies

Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs)

Fire Department

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

