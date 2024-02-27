WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating World Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of World Acceptance Corp Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Acceptance Corporation (“World Acceptance Corp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRLD) on behalf of World Acceptance Corp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether World Acceptance Corp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market close on Friday, February 23, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that risks surrounding World Acceptance Corporation’s conduct warranted the need for federal supervision. Shares of World Acceptance Corporation dropped more than 9% in intraday trading on Monday, February 26, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired World Acceptance Corp shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

