Sterling Trading Tech Strengthens Commitment to Performance Excellence; Recruits Industry Expert Mike Shanahan

Chicago, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of proprietary order management systems, risk and margin solutions, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, announced the strategic appointment of Mike Shanahan as Lead Site Reliability Engineer. Shanahan will play a pivotal part in advancing the reliability, support, and success of STT’s product suite.



With over a decade of experience at Goldman Sachs and Citadel, Shanahan brings a wealth of expertise in electronic trading production support. His leadership, particularly in spearheading the creation and development of the Algorithmic Execution Desk at Quantitative Brokers, underscores his profound impact on the industry.



Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO Jen Nayar said: "Mike's extensive experience and expertise make him an invaluable addition to our team. As Lead Site Reliability Engineer, he will be instrumental in elevating reliability, providing steadfast support, and optimizing the operational efficiency of our suite of products as we continue to scale.”



This appointment aligns with STT's commitment to innovation and excellence across its product suite, which includes proprietary order management systems, risk and margin solutions, and cutting-edge trading platforms for global capital markets. Shanahan will actively contribute to advancing STT's trajectory, ensuring the clients gain a competitive advantage by utilizing STT’s product suite in trading, order management, and risk.



About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS, and risk products to its clients.

