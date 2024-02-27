Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 27 February 2024 at 9:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 53581/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
(3): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 272 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 474 Volume weighted average price: 6.65812 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 420 Unit price: 6.62 EUR
(2): Volume: 685 Unit price: 6.645 EUR
(3): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.655 EUR
(4): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.655 EUR
(5): Volume: 649 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 59 Unit price: 6.665 EUR
(7): Volume: 96 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(8): Volume: 170 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 2531 Volume weighted average price: 6.6539 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
(3): Volume: 330 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
(4): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 762 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(7): Volume: 512 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 1847 Volume weighted average price: 6.71685 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: EBLX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 887 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 887 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 298 Volume weighted average price: 6.66 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 465 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 738 Volume weighted average price: 6.74 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 470 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
(3): Volume: 343 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
(4): Volume: 2136 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 2612 Unit price: 6.73877 EUR
(7): Volume: 1373 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(8): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 7136 Volume weighted average price: 6.70532 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3995 Unit price: 6.645 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3995 Volume weighted average price: 6.645 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2052 Unit price: 6.67 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2052 Volume weighted average price: 6.67 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.