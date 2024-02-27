Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on February 29th of 2024 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the twelve months of 2023.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o27dRIuFQJ2c_Y9uv61ydA You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to register on the Zoom platform. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772