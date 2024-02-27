Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 19 February to 23 February 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,390,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 266.1765 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 19 February OSE 463,179 268.4957 124,361,580.60 CEUX 14,237 268.5078 3,822,746.05 TQEX 2,584 268.5159 693,845.10 20 February OSE 441,167 265.5156 117,136,736.05 CEUX 34,111 265.9187 9,070,751.45 TQEX 4,722 265.9278 1,255,711.05 21 February OSE 431,595 262.9553 113,490,204.15 CEUX 38,977 262.8382 10,244,644.20 TQEX 9,428 262.9962 2,479,527.80 22 February OSE 406,665 268.3775 109,139,737.30 CEUX 63,454 268.3868 17,030,217.15 TQEX 9,881 268.3976 2,652,036.25 23 February OSE 429,460 265.3584 113,960,833.25 CEUX 31,648 267.0088 8,450,295.45 TQEX 8,892 266.8642 2,372,956.30 Total for the period OSE 2,172,066 266.1471 578,089,091.35 CEUX 182,427 266.5102 48,618,654.30 TQEX 35,507 266.2595 9,454,076.50 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 3,447,714 273.3571 942,457,163.65 CEUX 196,130 272.7570 53,495,828.70 TQEX 46,156 272.8565 12,593,962.60 Total 3,690,000 273.3190 1,008,546,954.95 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 5,619,780 270.5704 1,520,546,255.00 CEUX 378,557 269.7467 102,114,483.00 TQEX 81,663 269.9881 22,048,039.10 Total 6,080,000 270.5113 1,644,708,777.10



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 66,639,407 own shares, corresponding to 2.22% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 60,115,193 own shares, corresponding to 2.00% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





