VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance Provides DISH Wireless with Detailed Network Insights and Automation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress 2024 — VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom Inc. , today announced that DISH Wireless has deployed VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance across the Boost Wireless Network in a pilot production environment to deliver real-time network monitoring, assurance and automation, providing a superior 5G network and subscriber experience.



“DISH Wireless runs its network traffic in a multi-vendor, cloud native environment and has launched more than 20,000 5G sites to date,” said Eben Albertyn, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, DISH Wireless. “VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance provides visibility and actionable insights to help manage and operate our network effectively.”

DISH Wireless is in the initial stages of testing the VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance solution with the expectation of gaining the following benefits:

Pipeline Reporting – The DISH Wireless Network Operations Center (NOC) deploys and configures cell sites while relying on a real-time dashboard from VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance to monitor the status of deployments. This enables the NOC team to take immediate action to troubleshoot any issue allowing for deployments to continue without interruption.

– The DISH Wireless Network Operations Center (NOC) deploys and configures cell sites while relying on a real-time dashboard from VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance to monitor the status of deployments. This enables the NOC team to take immediate action to troubleshoot any issue allowing for deployments to continue without interruption. Cell Site Infrastructure Topology – DISH Wireless’ NOC team uses a fully-automated discovery process with multi-layer visibility of their RAN, including gNodeBs, Mavenir virtualized RAN functions, Containers as a Service (CaaS), virtual infrastructure management (VIM), and hosts along with their interconnectivity.

– DISH Wireless’ NOC team uses a fully-automated discovery process with multi-layer visibility of their RAN, including gNodeBs, Mavenir virtualized RAN functions, Containers as a Service (CaaS), virtual infrastructure management (VIM), and hosts along with their interconnectivity. Multi-Site Monitoring – VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance remote data collector service allows DISH Wireless NOC team to collect and analyze data from 20,000-plus cell sites. Upon problem detection, the NOC team receives an alert from VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance, allowing them to quickly take corrective action assessing the assurance of the network as a whole. To date, the NOC team has deployed domain managers for multi-site monitoring across RAN sites over different regions.

– VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance remote data collector service allows DISH Wireless NOC team to collect and analyze data from 20,000-plus cell sites. Upon problem detection, the NOC team receives an alert from VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance, allowing them to quickly take corrective action assessing the assurance of the network as a whole. To date, the NOC team has deployed domain managers for multi-site monitoring across RAN sites over different regions. Automated Alarm Management of Mavenir Infrastructure Health Events – To help the NOC team eliminate costly manual upkeep of static rules, VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance is equipped with AI/ML algorithms for rapid problem isolation, automatic suppression of extraneous alarms, and automated rules updates.

– To help the NOC team eliminate costly manual upkeep of static rules, VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance is equipped with AI/ML algorithms for rapid problem isolation, automatic suppression of extraneous alarms, and automated rules updates. Additionally, DISH Wireless is using VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance to gain visibility into cell site routers, in addition to the virtualized RAN (vRAN) functions, to help isolate issues across multi-domain, multi-vendor stack spanning the RAN, transport and cloud infrastructure. The service provider is also testing VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance integration with ServiceNow for opening service tickets.



“DISH Wireless has built and deployed the first of its kind Open RAN 5G network offering more than 240 million Americans access to the latest in connectivity technology,” said Padma Sudarsan, chief of architecture, Telco, Software-Defined Edge Division, Broadcom. “VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance plays an instrumental role in enabling the Boost Wireless Network to holistically manage their multi-vendor environments and help improve network operations and efficiency.”

DISH Wireless is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

