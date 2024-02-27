The Closure of CDAP: What's Next for Canadian Businesses in Digital Adoption

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) appeared to be gaining momentum until a week ago, when it unexpectedly closed the application process. This not only affected businesses that had not yet applied but also those part-way through their application. Businesses who had a valid grant agreement in place when the decision was made are able to proceed, with the door slamming shut behind them.



Entrepreneurs and small business owners, in particular, are seeking clarity and direction as limited information has been forthcoming. Many are left speculating about the impact of the CDAP, which was designed to facilitate digital transformation and competitiveness, and what it could have achieved.

The program’s closure has been attributed to it being “fully subscribed”, wording that has been questioned as the grant still had over a year left to run of its four-year course. While Canadian businesses wait for more information, Sakchi Khandelwal provided an update shortly after the announcement - Canada's Digital Leap Halted: CDAP Grant Program Ends Amidst Surging Demand and Unspent Billions.

As the Canadian business community deals with the sudden end of the CDAP, the emphasis now shifts to exploring alternative avenues for digital adoption and innovation. This development highlights the ongoing need for adaptable strategies and resources that can support businesses in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring they remain competitive in the global market.