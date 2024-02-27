Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals Markets, 2035:

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals: Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging, Type of Secondary Packaging, Type of Usability and Key Geographical Regions: Historical Trends (2019-2022) and Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period (2023-2035).
This market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the temperature controlled packaging in pharma cold chain market, during the forecast period. Further, the market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical packaging industry.
One of the primary objectives addressed in this market report was the estimation of the current market size and the future growth potential within the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals in the upcoming years. Through a thorough consideration of various parameters, anticipated adoption trends, and validated by primary research, the report provides informed estimates on the expected evolution of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.
Recent advancements in the cold chain monitoring market have revolutionized the cold chain industry. In this context, the advent of temperature monitoring sensors / devices, such as data loggers and indicators has enabled real-time monitoring and tracking of packaged products during shipment, increasing the overall efficiency of the cold chain.
However, there are still some challenges associated with the packaging and temperature monitoring of pharmaceuticals in cold chain storage, including risk of damage, contamination, and disrupted temperature control. This can be validated from the fact that, in some countries, about 80% of the drugs are assessed to lose their effectiveness due to inadequate packaging as well as temperature control during their cold chain transportation. Further, several unanticipated challenges, such as equipment breakdown and excessive heat exposure may lead to the disruption in cold chain.
Therefore, in order to circumvent these challenges, industry players have been actively engaged in the development of hybrid solutions. These solutions involve the use of temperature data loggers integrated within the cold chain shippers / insulated containers for improved visibility and efficient tracking of pharmaceutical shipment in the cold chain industry, posing as a promising alternative over conventional packaging solutions.
Given the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, coupled with the encouraging market growth of cold chain market in pharmaceutical industry and the continuous efforts of industry players, the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
Overall Market Landscape of Insulated Containers/Cold Chain Shippers Providers:
- Presence of over 35 companies, with 58% established before 2000.
- 51% of pharma cold chain companies based in North America.
- Majority (68%) provide passive cold chain solutions, while 27% offer hybrid solutions.
- Expansion initiatives and sustainable packaging alternatives drive market growth.
Overall Market Landscape of Data Logger Providers:
- More than 65 companies, with majority offering data loggers.
- 44% established before 2000, showcasing experience in cold chain monitoring.
- 40% of data logger providers for pharmaceutical cold chain shipment monitoring based in Europe.
- Novel temperature data loggers expected to drive market growth.
Key Drivers for Cold Chain Market Growth:
- Increasing demand for temperature-controlled packaging due to biologics and cell and gene therapies.
- Shift towards cryogenic storage for biologics.
- Import/export needs driving cold chain transportation industry.
- Innovation in cold chain technologies promoting adoption and application.
Advantages of Cold Chain Packaging Solutions:
- Maintain quality, integrity, and efficacy of products.
- Streamline packaging process and ensure compliance.
- Real-time visibility and tracking enhance safety.
- Focus on sustainability and recyclability reduces carbon footprint.
Pharma Cold Chain Market Trends:
- Continuous upgrading of cold chain technologies by industry stakeholders.
- Development of novel cold chain packaging solutions with real-time monitoring capabilities.
- Passive solutions currently dominant, but hybrid solutions expected to gain market share.
Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations:
- Strategic alliances to provide multiple services and expand portfolios.
- High acquisition activity to enhance geographical reach and product offerings.
Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals Market Size:
- Expected annualized growth rate of over 3.7% during 2023-2035.
- Cold boxes to drive market growth.
- Vials predominant primary packaging solution, capturing 40% market share.
- North America holds largest market share, with Europe growing at 4.5% annually.
Key Companies Profiled
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Cryopak
- CSafe
- EMBALL'ISO
- Intelsius
- Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
- Peli BioThermal
- SEE
- SOFRIGAM
- Sonoco Thermosafe
- Tempack
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$9.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Introduction to Cold Chain Packaging
5.3. Historical Timeline of Cold Chain
5.4. Cold Chain Solutions for Pharmaceutical Industry
5.5. Applications of Cold Chain in Pharmaceutical Industry
5.6. Current Challenges and Future Perspectives
6. OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE: COLD CHAIN CONTAINER/SHIPPER PROVIDERS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Cold Chain Container/Shipper Providers: Overall Market Landscape
7. OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE: DATA LOGGER PROVIDERS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Data Logger Providers: Overall Market Landscape
8. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Assumptions and Methodology
8.3. Competitive Benchmarking of Cold Chain Container/Shipper Providers
8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking: Players based in North America (Peer Group I)
8.3.2. Competitive Benchmarking: Players based in Europe (Peer Group II)
8.3.3. Competitive Benchmarking: Large Players based in Asia-Pacific and RoW (Peer Group III)
8.4. Concluding Remarks
9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Cold Chain Technologies
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Product Portfolio
9.2.3. Service Portfolio
9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.3. Cryopak
9.4. CSafe
9.5. EMBALL'ISO
9.6. Intelsius
9.7. Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
9.8. Peli BioThermal
9.9. SEE
9.10. SOFRIGAM
9.11. Sonoco Thermosafe
9.12. Tempack
9.13. Other Leading Players
9.13.1. Almac
9.13.2. B Medical Systems
9.13.3. BioLife Solutions
9.13.4. CRS Mobile Cold Storage
9.13.5. Desert Valley Tech
9.13.6. Dubai Instruments
9.13.7. Envirotainer
9.13.8. Global Cold Chain Solutions (Headquartered in Australia)
9.13.9. Global Cold Chain Solutions (Headquartered in Singapore)
9.13.10. Klinge
9.13.11. Krautz-temax
9.13.12. Meds2go
9.13.13. phasetwo
9.13.14. Polar Tech Industries
9.13.15. Skycell
9.13.16. UPS Healthcare
10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Partnership Models
10.3. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Partnerships and Collaborations
10.4. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Acquisitions
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Patent Analysis
11.4. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
11.5. Patent Valuation Analysis
12. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by International Authorities
12.3. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by Regional Authorities
12.4. Recommendations for Different Steps of Cold Chain
12.5. Comparative Analysis of Regulatory Authorities
13. UPCOMING TRENDS AND FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Connected Cold Chain: Key Tools and Technologies
13.2.1. Artificial Intelligence
13.2.2. Augmented Reality
13.2.3. Automation and Robotics
13.2.4. Big Data Analytics
13.2.5. Block Chain Technology
13.2.6. Cloud Computing
13.2.7. Internet of Things
13.2.8. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags
13.3. Connected Cold Chain: Future Growth Opportunities
13.4. Real-Time Monitoring: An Application of Connected Cold Chain Solutions
13.4.1 Methods for Integration of Real-Time Monitoring in Cold Chain
13.4.1.1. RFID Based Real-Time Monitoring
13.4.1.2. Blockchain And IoT Based Real-Time Monitoring
13.4.2. Growth Opportunities for Real-Time Monitoring in Connected Cold Chain
13.4.3. Cost Benefits of Real-Time Monitoring in Cold Chain
14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
14.1. Chapter Overview
15. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS
15.1. Chapter Overview
16. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF PRIMARY PACKAGING
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Vials
16.4. Ampoules
16.5. Pre-filled Syringes
16.6. Bags
16.7. Data Triangulation
17. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF SECONDARY PACKAGING
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Cold Boxes
17.4. Vaccine Carriers
17.5. Insulated Containers
17.6. Data Triangulation
18. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF USABILITY
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Reusable Containers/Shippers
18.4. Single-use Containers/Shippers
19. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20. CONCLUSION
21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. EMBALL'ISO
21.2.1. Company Snapshot
21.2.2. Interview Transcript
21.3. Tower Cold Chain
21.3.1. Company Snapshot
21.3.2. Interview Transcript
22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
