UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 12-month period of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 12-month period of 2023.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 31 December 2023, the Company’s total assets were EUR 186,793 thousand, total equity was EUR 115,300 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 71,493 thousand.

As at 31 December 2023, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 180,060 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2022, grew by EUR 35,152 thousand or 24.26%.

For the period January - December 2023, the Company reported a comprehensive profit of EUR 5,031 thousand which was primarily driven by the gain on the investment portfolio due to the annual valuation of the Company’s shares.

Attachment