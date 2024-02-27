Latent TB Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2027: Insights into Emerging Technologies and Growth Opportunities - Fostering Strategic Decisions and Industry Leadership

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latent TB Diagnostics Global Markets by Assay, by Risk Factor, and by Lab/Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides and Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Experts in the diagnostics industry now have access to an in-depth market analysis and forecast report, which sheds light on the global landscape of Latent TB Diagnostics for the period of 2023 through 2027.

The comprehensive document offers unparalleled insights into state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, key emerging niche markets, and competitive outlook in the ever-evolving terrain of tuberculosis diagnostics.

Rapid advancements in technologies and an increasing emphasis on public health initiatives have prompted a substantial shift from traditional to more advanced diagnostic methods.

This report delivers expert-level understanding of market dynamics, pinpointing growth sectors including high-risk population screening and innovative diagnostic assays that are poised to redefine benchmarks in the industry.

Latent TB Diagnostics: A Market in Transformation

Identification of New Market Leaders and Disruptive Diagnostic Technologies

Analysis of Market Segments Experiencing Noteworthy Expansion

Insights into Evolving Trends in TB Diagnostics and Risk Factor Assessment

Market Outlooks by Laboratory and Testing Locations

Through meticulous research, the report provides a meticulous forecast, allowing stakeholders to understand which segments of the Latent TB Diagnostics market present the most significant growth opportunities. Key findings highlight the competitive landscape, revealing how new entrants and existing organisations are influencing market trajectories.

Fostering Strategic Decisions and Industry Leadership



The insights garnered from this report are indispensable for industry leaders, health policymakers, and investors seeking to navigate the Latent TB Diagnostics market with confidence. Stakeholders will gain a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential challenges, fostering informed strategic decisions.

The shifting dynamics in the Latent TB Diagnostics sector underscore the importance of keeping abreast with the latest developments and market projections. This robust analysis provides a critical resource for any entity aiming to cement its stance or expand its influence in the field of tuberculosis diagnostics.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of TB Diagnostics

2.1.1 The New Antigen-Based TBST

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Tuberculosis - Current Science

3.1 What is Tuberculosis?

3.1.1 Causes

3.1.2 Pathogenesis

3.1.3 Prevention

3.1.4 Treatment

3.2 Diagnosis

3.2.1 Active TB

3.2.2 Latent TB

3.3 Prevalence

3.3.1 Impact of COVID on TB Prevalence

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence

5.1.2 Increasing Diagnostic Options

5.1.3 The Aging World

5.1.4 Increased Health Care Spending

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 TB Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 QIAGEN's QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus gains new CE-marking

6.3 PerkinElmer Hopes to Gain Market Share against Qiagen

6.4 PBD Biotech to Develop TB Blood Test

6.5 WHO Expands Assessment for TB MDx Developers

6.6 Cepheid Omni POC System Falls Off Radar

6.7 Non-Sputum CRISPR-Based TB Test Shows High Sensitivity

6.8 NGeneBio Gets CE Mark for NGS-Based TB Assay

6.9 MDx TB Assay From PBD Biotech Shows Promise

6.10 Minute Molecular Dx to Launch Rapid PCR Test

6.11 Qiagen Next-Gen TB Test Gains Chinese Approval

6.12 FIND Invests $21M to Launch POC MDx Platforms

6.13 Qiagen, DiaSorin Obtain FDA Approval for Latent TB Test

6.14 Oxford Immunotec to Automate Latent TB Test

6.15 LumiraDx Eyes Test Menu Expansion

6.16 BioMerieux Targeting Hospitals With Desktop Latent TB Test

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 AID GmbH

7.2 Beijing Wantai

7.3 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.4 Boditech Med, Inc

7.5 Endo International

7.6 Erythra

7.7 Generium

7.8 Glory Biotechnologies Corp

7.9 Lionex Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH

7.10 Oxford Immunotec (Perkin Elmer)

7.11 Perkin Elmer

7.12 Qiagen

7.13 R-Biopharm AG

7.14 Sanofi

7.15 SD Biosensor

7.16 Serum Institute of India

7.17 Statens Serum Institut

7.18 Zhifei Longcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4o1y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.