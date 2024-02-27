Xerox to deploy Verizon Network as a Service Solutions framework for IT modernization

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) is adopting Verizon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions framework to accelerate the organization’s Reinvention and operating model evolution. With the flexibility to dynamically scale network resources, Xerox can create a more efficient IT environment and redirect resources toward innovation and growth.



“This collaboration with Xerox underscores our commitment to enabling our customers to thrive in the digital age,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Verizon Business. “Verizon’s intelligent network framework is designed to empower enterprises to embrace the future of network services, providing unparalleled flexibility and scalability. We look forward to supporting Xerox as they transform their IT infrastructure.”

Verizon NaaS Solutions provide a secure network platform solution to help organizations drive operational efficiencies and adapt at speed, with a range of pre-configured and managed services on a subscription-based consumption model. To help Xerox create a more efficient IT environment guided by the principles of Zero Trust for technology reinvestment, Verizon’s next-generation global network infrastructure will underpin business operations for Xerox—delivering network services to over 300 Xerox and Xerox Business locations globally.

“As part of our Reinvention, Xerox is committed to simplifying our systems to drive enterprise-wide efficiency and scalability to best serve our clients,” said Louie Pastor, Chief Transformation & Administrative Officer, Xerox. “Expanding our partnership and deploying Verizon’s NaaS as our global network infrastructure is a natural next step to staying at the forefront of innovation, while helping us drive efficiencies across all the geographies we serve.”

Delivering on the Zero Trust journey using Advanced SASE, Verizon Business will provide Xerox with internet connectivity and a full suite of managed services via NaaS Solutions, including Wide Area Network, Local Area Network and Wireless Local Area Network. Additional services include; Verizon Operational and Financial Governance, Contact Center Management, Network and Security Consulting Services and Verizon Maintenance across the Network utilizing Verizon Care.

Adopting a subscription-based model eliminates the need for substantial upfront investments in traditional networking infrastructure, providing flexibility for strategic resource allocation. With Verizon leading the company’s network transformation, Xerox will continue to prioritize delivering exceptional services to clients to address the productivity challenges of today’s hybrid workplace and distributed workforce.

Providing service in over 180 countries around the globe, Verizon’s global IP network includes long-haul, metro and submarine assets that carry IP, data, and voice traffic across more than 1 million route miles, enabling over 500,000+ network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide. Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth.

Visit our site to learn more about how Verizon NaaS Solutions can help enterprises optimize resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth.

