Global Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Market Analysis Report 2024-2028: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Becomes a Growth Industry, Explosion in Biotechnological Advancements

As the healthcare industry adapts to the post-pandemic era, significant shifts in the diagnostic landscape are influencing the demand for clinical laboratory services. A freshly compiled in-depth market analysis report explores these changes and forecasts trends from 2024 to 2028, focusing on assay types, service locations, products, and country-specific breakdowns.

The advent of Point of Care (POC) and Self Testing markets are poised to redefine the diagnostic space, potentially impacting the long-term demand for traditional clinical lab services. Meanwhile, Molecular Diagnostics continues to surge, propelling market growth and influencing company dynamics. The report meticulously analyses both the opportunities these innovations provide and the challenges they pose to established laboratory services.

Dynamics Shaping the Global Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Landscape

Explosion in biotechnological advancements with a focus on genomic research

Integration of advanced diagnostics in personalized medicine

Increased healthcare expenditure and demand for high-quality laboratory services

Within this context, this report not only offers strategic insights and a competitive outlook but also provides a complete compilation of current fee payment schedules, helping to refine pricing strategies for service providers. With an intent to aid in informed decision-making, the report covers forecasted demands for novel testing methods and technologies, along with guiding research investment directions.

Comprehensive in scope, the document includes detailed country-specific analyses for 15 distinct countries and breakdowns for 4 major global regions, offering a granular view of the international markets. The report encapsulates essential data for stakeholders across the medical laboratory sector, including healthcare executives, consultants, market analysts, and policy makers.

Championing data-driven decisions, the report's findings are indispensable for shaping investment strategies and conducting valuations with precision. With an emphasis on the evolving landscape of clinical medical laboratory services, industry players are equipped with foresights pivotal for navigating and seizing market opportunities in this era of transformative healthcare dynamics.

For further information, this exhaustive market analysis report can be used to anticipate the evolution of global clinical laboratory services, strategize market entry or expansion, and understand the full spectrum of possibilities as the industry navigates through a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The New Demand for Clinical Testing

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

3.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

3.3.4 Physicians and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.1.1 Demographic Impacts on Consumption

4.1.2 COVID Related Impacts

4.1.3 Point of Care Testing Makes a Difference

4.1.4 Alternative Medicine Effect

4.1.5 Esoterics

4.1.6 A New Laboratory Discipline

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.2.1 Where are Costs Going?

4.2.2 Population Effects

4.2.3 Management Practices

4.2.4 Wellness

4.2.5 Cannabilization

4.2.6 Point of Care

4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Atalan Sees Potential in Hospital Outreach Business

5.3 Challenge Bringing Routine Testing to Point of Care

5.4 Natera Cites Test Volume Growth, Rosy Reimbursement

5.5 Patients Becoming Stakeholders in Infectious Disease Testing

5.6 MedGenome Acquires Prognosis Laboratories

5.7 Brooks Automation Acquires Aim Lab

5.8 Avalon GloboCare Announces Strategic Investment in Laboratory Services MSO

5.9 Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix to provide Biopharma Services

5.10 CompuGroup Medical Acquires Medicus Laboratory Information Systems

5.11 Quest Diagnostics acquires Summa Health Outreach lab

5.12 Q Solutions Launches Self-Collection Safety Lab Panel

5.13 Bionano Genomics Announces Launch of Bionano Laboratories

5.14 Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical Development Business

5.15 Value-Based Care Growing More Profitable for Labs

5.16 Lucid Diagnostics Reports Revenue Growth

5.17 NGS Cancer Testing Decision Appeases Industry

5.18 Clinical Labs Make Strong Showing in 2021

5.19 Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

5.20 EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

5.21 Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.22 ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

5.23 Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated

5.24 EDGC Enters Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA

5.25 TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory

5.26 Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent

5.27 Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

5.28 FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

5.29 Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

5.30 Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing

5.31 Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

6.2 ACM Medical Laboratory

6.3 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

6.4 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

6.5 ARUP Laboratories

6.6 Ascend Clinical

6.7 Assurance Scientific Laboratories

6.8 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.9 Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

6.10 BP Healthcare Group

6.11 Clinical Reference Laboratory

6.12 Clongen Laboratories

6.13 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

6.14 Diagnosticos da America

6.15 DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

6.16 Enzo Biochem

6.17 Eone Laboratories

6.18 Eurofins Scientific

6.19 Exagen Diagnostics

6.20 Genzyme Corporation

6.21 Gribbles Pathology

6.22 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

6.23 Integrated Regional Laboratories

6.24 KDL Group

6.25 Laboratory Corporation of America

6.26 Lifelabs

6.27 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

6.28 Mid America Clinical Laboratories

6.29 MNG Labs

6.30 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

6.31 NeoGenomics

6.32 OncoDNA

6.33 Pathology, Inc.

6.34 ProPhase Labs

6.35 Psychemedics Corporation

6.36 Quest Diagnostics

6.37 RDL Reference Laboratory

6.38 Sonic Healthcare

6.39 Sophia Genetics

6.40 Spectra Laboratories

6.41 Synlab

6.42 Sysmex Inostics

6.43 Unilabs

6.44 Werfen

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

