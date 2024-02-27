AVENIR LNG LIMITED REPORTS BUSINESS UPDATE PRESENTATION

February 27, 2024, Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) is pleased to present its first management business update presentation to its shareholders. The company aims to provide further updates on regular basis to shareholders with the intent to provide a better insight in the group strategy and commercial outlook.

The company is operating in an environment with strong fundamental drivers, driven by regulations, emissions reductions, and a 10x forecasted growth in marine LNG volumes. Avenir is a leader and a pioneer in the small-scale LNG and LNG bunkering market, having developed a strong track record in wholesale trading, LNG supply, and ship-to-ship bunkering. With a small and fragmented number of participants in the market, Avenir, as one of the largest owners of LNG bunker vessels, is well positioned to capitalise on the growth in the LNG marine fuels sector. As of today, the Avenir fleet has strong utilisation with 4 of its 5 vessels serving short-medium term charters for 3rd party business and 1 vessel fully utilised across ‘Avenir Supply and Trading’ and ‘Avenir Marine’ (our dedicated LNG bunker supply entity) in Northwest Europe.

In addition to the positive market outlook, management have implemented a number of initiatives to ensure our strategy, balance sheet and cost base are strengthened and sustainable on a long-term basis. This will enable solid foundations for the group to capture the next phase of growth opportunities in an attractive market.

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG enables small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, marine transportation and power generation through its strong position owning and operating 5 LNG Vessels globally and 1 small-scale LNG Terminal in Sardinia, Italy. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions.

