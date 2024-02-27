Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of subordinated bonds in ISK

Reference is made to an announcement made by Landsbankinn on 16 February 2024 regarding a proposed sale via closed auction of Tier 2 subordinated bonds in ISK.

Landsbankinn will offer two series of Tier 2 subordinated bonds in ISK for sale, an inflation-linked series and a non-indexed series.

The inflation-linked series will have a coupon of 5.70% and will be sold at a predetermined price of 100 which equals a yield of 5.70%. The series pays an annual coupon with one payment of principal at maturity.

The non-indexed series will have coupon of 9.60% and will be sold at a predetermined price of 100 which equals a yield of 9.60%. The series pays an annual coupon with one payment of principal at maturity.

Minimum size of issued series is ISK 3 bn. Landsbankinn reserves the right to accept any bid, either partially or in full, or to reject all bids.

Final maturity on both series will be 7 March 2035 and a call date on 7 March 2030 and on every interest payment date thereafter (11NC6).

The series will be issued under Landsbankinn’s debt issuance programme.

Bids are to be submitted before 15:00 on Thursday, 29 February. Expected settlement and issue date is 7 March 2024.