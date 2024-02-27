Global Nutritional Premixes Market Forecasts to 2030: Burgeoning Opportunities with Growing Demand for Nutrition from the Expanding Middle-Class Populations in Emerging Economies

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Premixes Market by Type (Combined Nutritional Premixes, Vitamin Premixes); by Form (Powder, Liquid); by Application (Animal Feed [Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed], Food & Beverages [Beverages, Dairy Products]); and by Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nutritional premixes market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



In terms of value, the nutritional premixes market is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 3,806,106.0 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.



The growth of the nutritional premixes market is driven by the growing health & wellness trends, the changing food landscape, the increasing demand for fortified food products, the convenience of nutritional premixes, and the rising demand for compound animal feed.



However, regulatory structure and intervention and technical problems faced during the storage and handling of nutritional premixes restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing demand for nutrition from the expanding middle-class populations in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the nutritional premixes market.



The key players operating in the global nutritional premixes market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India), and Cooperative Royal Agrifirm U.A. (Netherlands).

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to region's growing compound animal feed industry, increasing demand for fortified food products, rising investments from major players, and growing health & wellness trends. Moreover, rapid urbanization and economic growth in countries including China, Japan, and India are further expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the global nutritional premixes market is segmented into combined nutritional premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, and other nutritional premixes.

The combined nutritional premixes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to consumers' increasing preference for blends of different functional ingredients, increasing demand for fortified feed and food products, and the multiple nutritional benefits offered by custom premix blends for humans & animals.



Based on form, the global nutritional premixes market is segmented into powder form and liquid form.

In 2023, the powder form segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nutritional premixes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of nutritional premixes in powder form, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling & transportation, and lower costs compared to nutritional premixes in liquid form. However, the liquid form segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global nutritional premixes market is segmented into animal feed, nutrition & health supplements, food & beverages, and other applications.

In 2023, the animal feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nutritional premixes market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing livestock industry, the increasing adoption of nutritional premixes due to the ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, increasing global meat consumption, and rising awareness regarding animal welfare. However, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the multitude of functional benefits offered by nutritional premixes, the rising demand for fortified food & beverages, the increasing adoption of healthy & nutrition-rich diets, and increased investments and expansions in the functional food & beverages industry.



