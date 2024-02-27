Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q4 and 12 months of 2023

On 26 February 2024, Aktsiaselts Infortar held an investor webinar where Ain Hanschmidt, the Chairman of the Management Board, Martti Talgre, CEO of Infortar and Kadri Laanvee Investor Relations Manager introduced the results of the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2023. Aktsiaselts Infortar would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42.3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

E-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachment