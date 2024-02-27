DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 27 February 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat), Chair of the Company, will step down as an independent non-executive director of The Weir Group PLC (“Weir”), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 31 March 2024, to pursue other opportunities and therefore he will not be seeking re-election at Weir’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

CONTACT INFORMATION

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

