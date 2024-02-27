Global Family Offices Database Revolutionizes Investment Strategy Access for Industry Professionals

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Family Offices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investment landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation with the rapid growth of Single Family Offices (SFOs), charged with managing the vast wealth of the world’s most affluent families. The niche sector of Family Offices is witnessing an unparalleled expansion with assets under management surging into trillions of dollars. However, details on these elusive entities remain scarce in the public domain, posing significant challenges for asset managers, investment bankers, and financial advisors seeking to forge strategic relationships within this exclusive community.

In response to the critical demand for reliable and comprehensive information on SFOs, a groundbreaking online family offices database now offers unprecedented depth and breadth of data on over 2,500 family offices in 70 countries worldwide. This database has been meticulously curated to provide a detailed look into the investment strategies, portfolio allocations, and key management personnel, equipping industry professionals with the tools needed for informed decision-making and effective networking.

The extensive database features:

Profiles of family offices, including KYC background information and wealth origins of the connected family

Investment strategies, and asset allocations with a focus on ranging asset classes from money market funds to alternatives like venture capital and real estate investments

Comprehensive details of management and investment personnel, including names, job titles, contact information, and biographical summaries

Daily updates on executive movements, investment activity, and the inclusion of new family offices

Professionally maintained and continuously enhanced, the database is touted as a top-tier resource for professionals who aim to tap into the affluent family office market. Users can leverage the data provided to create custom reports and seamlessly export their findings to aid in their strategic outreach campaigns. The database is intuitively designed for easy navigation and offers sophisticated search filters allowing users to pinpoint family offices by various criteria, including AUM range, geographic location, and industry sector preferences.

The beneficiaries of this pivotal data resource include:

Asset Managers pursuing investment mandates with private capital owners

Private Equity and Venture Capital firms seeking partnership and funding opportunities

Hedge Funds in quest of expanding their investor base

Private Banks aiming to enhance their High Net-Worth Individual (HNWI) clientele

Investment Banks desiring to provide advisory services to family offices on extensive financial dealings

Corporations looking for private investment sources

Financial institutions requiring nuanced data for enriched Know Your Customer (KYC) risk assessment processes

