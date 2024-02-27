Company Announcement

27 February 2024

Announcement No. 4

Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (CET) with doors opening from 2.30 p.m. (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup.

Attached are the annual report, invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

More information can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.

The Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for 2023 can be found and printed at investors.nkt.com/corporate-governance/statutory-reports.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, tel. +45 2223 5870

Attachments