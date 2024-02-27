Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Update on offer for subscription

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has confirmed that the over-allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 16 November 2023 (the ‘Offer’) up to a maximum of £15 million. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £50 million.

A copy of the prospectus dated 16 November 2023 relating to the Offer (the ‘Prospectus’) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Prospectus can also be viewed on the Company's website: http://www.octopusinvestments.com

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53