Aerospace Composites Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 40.5 billion, Rising at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global aerospace composites market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for aerospace composites is estimated to reach US$ 40.5 billion by the end of 2031.

Advancements in aircraft design, including concepts such as blended wing bodies and electric propulsion, present new opportunities for aerospace composites. These designs demand tailored composite solutions to optimize performance and meet the unique requirements of future aircraft architectures.

The integration of data analytics and predictive maintenance technologies revolutionizes aircraft maintenance practices. Aerospace composites embedded with sensors enable real-time monitoring of structural integrity, enhancing safety and operational efficiency while minimizing downtime.

The aerospace composites market welcomes new entrants, including startups and smaller firms, offering specialized expertise and niche solutions. These players inject fresh perspectives and foster innovation, challenging established norms and driving the evolution of aerospace composite technologies.

Aerospace Composites Market: Competitive Landscape

The aerospace composites market is characterized by intense competition fueled by technological advancements and stringent performance requirements. Major players like Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and Solvay dominate with extensive product portfolios and global reach. They continuously invest in research and development to innovate lightweight, high-strength materials meeting aerospace standards.

Emerging competitors such as Teijin Limited and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation challenge the market with novel solutions and strategic partnerships. Regional players like Gurit Holding AG and SGL Carbon SE contribute to the competitive landscape, catering to specific market segments. Overall, competition fosters innovation, driving the evolution of aerospace composites. Some prominent players are as follows:

Advanced Composites Inc.

Owen Corning

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

VX Aerospace Corporation

Unitech Group

Carbon by Design

Godrej Aerospace

Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd.

Lee Aerospace

Product Portfolio

Owen Corning offers innovative solutions in building materials, insulation, and composites. With a focus on sustainability and quality, their products enhance energy efficiency and structural integrity in construction projects worldwide.

Solvay pioneers advanced materials and specialty chemicals, driving progress across industries. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Solvay delivers cutting-edge solutions that optimize performance and efficiency, catering to diverse global markets.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composites technology, providing high-performance materials for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. With a legacy of excellence and innovation, Hexcel's products offer lightweight strength and durability, pushing the boundaries of possibility in engineering and design.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Carbon-fiber composites lead the aerospace composites market due to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for aerospace applications.

Commercial Aircraft segment leads the aerospace composites market due to demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient planes, driving innovation and adoption of composite materials.

North America leads the aerospace composites market, driven by advanced research, development, and a robust presence of major aerospace companies.

Aerospace Composites Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft drives the adoption of aerospace composites, offering superior strength-to-weight ratios.

Innovations in composite materials enhance performance, durability, and safety standards.

Stringent emissions standards prompt the aerospace industry to seek eco-friendly composite solutions.

Rising passenger traffic fuels the demand for new aircraft, boosting the aerospace composites market.

Automation and additive manufacturing techniques streamline production processes, reducing costs and lead times in composite fabrication.

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Regional Profile

North America stands at the forefront, propelled by robust investments in aerospace research and development. The United States leads this region with a significant share, hosting major aerospace companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Technological innovation and stringent safety regulations drive the demand for lightweight, high-performance composites, positioning North America as a hub for aerospace composite solutions.

In Europe, aerospace composites thrive amidst a landscape of advanced manufacturing capabilities and collaborative research networks. Countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom boast a strong aerospace industry presence, fostering innovation in materials and manufacturing processes. Companies like Airbus spearhead the adoption of composites in commercial aircraft, reinforcing Europe's position in the global market.

Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing market driven by rising air travel demand and increasing investments in aerospace infrastructure. Countries like China and Japan invest heavily in aerospace technology, fostering partnerships and collaborations to bolster composite manufacturing capabilities.

Countries like China and Japan invest heavily in aerospace technology, fostering partnerships and collaborations to bolster composite manufacturing capabilities. With a focus on cost-effective production and technological advancement, Asia Pacific is poised to become a key player in the global aerospace composites market, catering to both domestic and international aerospace manufacturers.

Aerospace Composites Market: Key Segments

By Composites

Aramid Composites

Carbon-fiber Composites

Fiberglass Composites

Resin Composites

Others

By Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Unmanned Systems

Spacecraft

Recreational Aircraft

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

