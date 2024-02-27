Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $958.4 Million by 2028, Driven by Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration and Climate-Smart Agriculture

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific smart crop scouting and smart spraying market (excluding China) was valued at $380.3 million in 2023, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.31% and reach $958.4 million by 2028.

The smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is experiencing significant expansion, primarily due to the agricultural sector's increasing focus on achieving greater crop yields while minimizing expenses. Smart technologies for crop scouting and spraying provide precise and targeted methods for managing pests and diseases, optimizing nutrient application, and effectively controlling weeds.

By empowering farmers to make informed decisions based on data, improving operational efficiency, reducing resource wastage, and mitigating environmental effects, these technologies are expected to drive the market's growth in the foreseeable future.







The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing substantial growth in the Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market. This growth is primarily attributed to the region's thriving agricultural sector and the increasing adoption of advanced farming techniques. Smart crop scouting and spraying technologies are gaining prominence in APAC as they enable farmers to enhance crop management precision.

These technologies offer targeted solutions for pest control, disease management, optimized nutrient application, and weed control, resulting in improved crop yields and reduced operational costs. Additionally, the rising awareness of sustainable agriculture practices and the need to minimize environmental impact are driving the demand for smart agricultural solutions in the APAC region. As a result, the Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market in APAC are poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Market Insight: The report on the APAC smart crop scouting and smart spraying market offers valuable insights into the industry landscape, market trends, and growth drivers. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the various smart spraying products, including tractor mounted and self-propelled sprayers, robotic sprayers, and drone sprayers.

Additionally, it covers the scouting equipment used in the industry, such as drones, robots, and others. Moreover, the report discusses smart spraying applications, such as nutrient application and crop protection chemicals. This information allows organizations to gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and identify potential opportunities for their products and applications.



Product/Innovation Strategy: By highlighting the different smart spraying products and scouting equipment, the report enables organizations to assess the market demand and adoption of these technologies. It provides insights into the advancements and innovations in the industry, helping organizations align their product development strategies to meet market requirements. Furthermore, the report explores the diverse smart spraying applications, assisting organizations in identifying areas for product diversification and expansion.



Competitive Strategy: The report profiles major players in the APAC smart crop scouting and smart spraying market, including manufacturers of spraying equipment and scouting technology providers. It assesses their competitive landscape, product portfolios, and strategies. Organizations can gain insights into their competitors' strengths and weaknesses, identify potential partnerships or collaborations, and position themselves effectively in the market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $380.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $958.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Trends

1.1.2.1 Emerging Innovative Network Technology for Smart Crop Scouting

1.1.2.1.1 Satellite

1.1.2.1.2 LoRaWAN

1.1.2.1.3 5G

1.1.2.2 Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies

1.1.2.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.2 Multispectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.3 Thermal Imaging

1.1.2.2.4 LiDAR

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Initiatives and Impact

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

1.2.1.1.1 Labor Shortage

1.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

1.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2.2 Data Security Related Concerns

1.2.2.3 Compatibility with Existing Equipment

1.2.2.4 Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 Product Development and Innovations

1.2.3.1.2 Business Expansion

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.3 Others

1.2.3.2.4 Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.2.3.3 Case Studies

1.2.3.3.1 See & Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study

1.2.3.3.2 5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi

1.2.3.3.3 DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

1.2.4.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture

1.3 Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts

1.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.3.2 Impact of Russia-Ukraine on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.4 Startup Landscape

1.4.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.4.2 Funding Analysis

1.4.2.1 Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

1.4.2.2 Top Investors

1.4.2.3 Top Funding Deals by the Startups and Investors

1.4.2.4 Funding Analysis (by Country)



2 Region

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Operators in China

2.1.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2.1 Farm Size, Labor Availability, and State of Digitization in Agriculture

2.1.1.2.2 Crop Pattern and Biotic and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.1.1.2.3 Smart Crop Scouting Acreage (by Company)

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.1.2.2 China Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

2.1.3.2 China Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Operators in the Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.2.1.2.1 Farm Size, Labor Availability, and State of Digitization in Agriculture

2.2.1.2.2 Crop Pattern and Biotic and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.2.1.2.3 Smart Crop Scouting Acreage (by Company)

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.1.4 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 India

2.2.4.3 South Korea

2.2.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.1.1 Smart Crop Scouting

3.1.1.2 Smart Spraying Market

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.2.1 Smart Crop Scouting Market

3.1.2.2 Smart Spraying Market

3.2 Competitive Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Smart Crop Scouting



4 Research Methodology

