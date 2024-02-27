Asensus Surgical Celebrates 1,000 Senhance Cases Completed at Three Global Hospitals

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced the completion of more than 1,000 successful cases each at three hospitals utilizing the Senhance® Surgical System: Klaipeda University Hospital (Lithuania), Presidential Clinic Astana (Kazakhstan), and Evangelisches Krankenhaus Wesel GmbH (Germany).



"We're thrilled to reach the significant milestone of 1,000 successful Senhance cases at each of these reputable hospitals. This achievement underscores the growing acceptance and confidence in our Senhance Surgical System," remarked Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. "It's a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing surgical capabilities and ultimately improving patient outcomes."

The Senhance Surgical System is designed to increase surgeon control and reduce variability through Augmented Intelligence and deep learning capabilities.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System, visit www.asensus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to three hospitals utilizing the Senhance Surgical System each completing 1,000 cases. These statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the successful completion of 1,000 cases at each of the three hospitals will continue the growing acceptance and confidence in the Senhance Surgical System. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Ventresca

Matter Communications

AsensusPR@matternow.com

617-874-5488

