AutoZone 2nd Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 1.5%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 0.3%; EPS Increases to $28.89

| Source: AutoZone, Inc. AutoZone, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $3.9 billion for its second quarter (12 weeks) ended February 10, 2024, an increase of 4.6% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

   Constant Currency   Constant Currency
 12 Weeks 12 Weeks* 24 Weeks 24 Weeks*
        
Domestic0.3% 0.3% 0.8% 0.8%
International23.9% 10.6% 24.5% 10.7%
Total Company3.0% 1.5% 3.2% 1.8%
* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.     

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 53.9%, an increase of 160 basis points versus the prior year. The increase in gross margin was driven by higher merchandise margins and a 63 basis point ($24 million net) non-cash LIFO favorability, with the remaining leverage primarily from favorable supply chain costs. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 34.6% versus last year at 34.1%. Deleverage was primarily driven by domestic store payroll and investment in technology related initiatives.

Operating profit increased 10.9% to $743.2 million. Net income for the quarter increased 8.1% over the same period last year to $515.0 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 17.2% to $28.89.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 84 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $2,676, for a total investment of $223.8 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $2.1 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 4.2% over the same period last year driven by new store growth. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $164 thousand versus negative $227 thousand last year and negative $197 thousand last quarter.

“I want to thank our AutoZoners for delivering solid earnings in our second fiscal quarter. Their commitment to delivering superior customer service again drove our very solid quarterly performance. While a difficult holiday comparison for both Christmas and New Year’s negatively impacted quarterly sales performance, we continue to be encouraged with our sales initiatives, and believe we are well positioned for future growth. Additionally, we are pleased with our international business as we delivered another quarter of double-digit growth. We remain committed to prudently investing capital in our business, and we will be steadfast in our long-term, disciplined approach to increasing operating earnings and cash flows while utilizing our balance sheet effectively,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended February 10, 2024, AutoZone opened 19 new stores and closed three in the U.S., opened six new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil for a total of 26 net new stores. As of February 10, 2024, the Company had 6,332 stores in the U.S., 751 in Mexico and 108 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,191.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 49727 through March 12, 2024.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures, natural disasters and general weather conditions; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; the impact of public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees including members of management and other key personnel; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; impact of tariffs; impact of new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2023, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it should be understood that it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com 
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2024   
          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations     
2nd Quarter, FY2024       
(in thousands, except per share data)       
    GAAP Results   
    12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended   
    February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023   
          
Net sales $3,859,126  $3,690,982    
Cost of sales  1,779,474   1,760,979    
Gross profit  2,079,652   1,930,003    
Operating, SG&A expenses  1,336,410   1,260,026    
Operating profit (EBIT)  743,242   669,977    
Interest expense, net  102,619   65,609    
Income before taxes  640,623   604,368    
Income tax expense  125,593   127,824    
Net income $515,030  $476,544    
Net income per share:       
Basic  $29.74  $25.48    
Diluted  $28.89  $24.64    
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic   17,319   18,705    
Diluted   17,828   19,337    
          
          
          
Year-To-Date 2nd Quarter, FY2024       
(in thousands, except per share data)       
    GAAP Results   
    24 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended   
    February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023   
          
Net sales $8,049,403  $7,676,049    
Cost of sales  3,755,735   3,751,424    
Gross profit  4,293,668   3,924,625    
Operating, SG&A expenses  2,701,822   2,531,615    
Operating profit (EBIT)  1,591,846   1,393,010    
Interest expense, net  194,004   123,332    
Income before taxes  1,397,842   1,269,678    
Income taxes  289,349   253,816    
Net income $1,108,493  $1,015,862    
Net income per share:       
Basic  $63.29  $53.87    
Diluted  $61.48  $52.12    
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic   17,514   18,856    
Diluted   18,031   19,491    
          
          
          
          
          
Selected Balance Sheet Information       
(in thousands)       
    February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023 August 26, 2023 
          
Cash and cash equivalents $304,096  $301,286  $277,054  
Merchandise inventories  5,970,175   5,731,255   5,764,143  
Current assets  7,157,056   6,794,805   6,779,426  
Property and equipment, net  5,907,484   5,236,129   5,596,548  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,999,294   2,943,844   2,998,097  
Total assets  16,717,654   15,545,142   15,985,878  
Accounts payable  7,149,882   7,321,551   7,201,281  
Current liabilities  8,772,609   8,614,618   8,511,856  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion  2,901,636   2,854,227   2,917,046  
Total debt  8,630,553   7,042,302   7,668,549  
Stockholders' deficit  (4,837,321)  (4,184,170)  (4,349,894) 
Working capital  (1,615,553)  (1,819,813)  (1,732,430) 
          


AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2024      
             
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations        
             
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR         
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)         
     Trailing 4 Quarters     
     February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023     
Net income $2,621,057  $2,418,476      
Add: Interest expense  377,044   229,215      
Income tax expense   674,721   634,803      
EBIT    3,672,822   3,282,494      
             
Add: Depreciation and amortization  519,805   465,905      
Rent expense(1)   417,864   394,298      
Share-based expense   96,669   82,253      
EBITDAR  $4,707,160  $4,224,950      
             
Debt   $8,630,553  $7,042,302      
Financing lease liabilities  328,955   290,858      
Add: Rent x 6(1)  2,507,184   2,365,788      
Adjusted debt $11,466,692  $9,698,948      
             
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR  2.4   2.3      
             
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)         
(in thousands, except ROIC)         
     Trailing 4 Quarters     
     February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023     
Net income $2,621,057  $2,418,476      
Adjustments:         
Interest expense   377,044   229,215      
Rent expense(1)   417,864   394,298      
Tax effect(2)   (162,956)  (129,691)     
Adjusted after-tax return $3,253,009  $2,912,298      
             
Average debt(3) $7,853,082  $6,278,213      
Average stockholders' deficit(3)  (4,577,327)  (3,617,143)     
Add: Rent x 6(1)  2,507,184   2,365,788      
Average financing lease liabilities(3)  295,494   294,337      
Invested capital $6,078,433  $5,321,195      
             
Adjusted After-Tax ROIC  53.5%  54.7%     
             
(1)The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended February 10, 2024 and February 11, 2023.
     
                 
             
     Trailing 4 Quarters     
(in thousands)  February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023     
Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $546,195  $498,970      
Less: Financing lease interest and amortization  (93,591)  (77,302)     
Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance     (34,740)  (27,370)     
Rent expense $417,864  $394,298      
               
(2)Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended February 10, 2024 and February 11, 2023 is 20.5% and 20.8%, respectively.     
(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.     
             
Other Selected Financial Information         
(in thousands)          
     February 10, 2024 February 11, 2023     
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $35,540,758  $31,898,212      
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)  2,109,242   1,751,788      
             
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)  154,696   153,273      
             
Shares outstanding, end of quarter  17,312   18,467      
             
     12 Weeks Ended February 10, 2024 12 Weeks Ended February 11, 2023 24 Weeks Ended February 10, 2024 24 Weeks Ended February 11, 2023 
             
Depreciation and amortization $124,968  $113,711  $245,192 $222,964 
             
Cash flow from operations  434,127   354,474   1,264,386  1,148,061 
             
Capital spending  255,379   144,837   490,807  259,234 
             


AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2024       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations          
Selected Operating Highlights            
                
Store Count & Square Footage            
                
     12 Weeks Ended  12 Weeks Ended  24 Weeks Ended  24 Weeks Ended 
     February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023  February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023 
Domestic:             
Beginning stores   6,316    6,196    6,300    6,168  
Stores opened   19    30    36    58  
Stores closed   (3)   -    (4)   -  
Ending domestic stores   6,332    6,226    6,332    6,226  
                
Relocated stores   3    1    3    4  
                
Stores with commercial programs   5,823    5,500    5,823    5,500  
                
Square footage (in thousands)   41,853    41,103    41,853    41,103  
                
Mexico:              
Beginning stores   745    706    740    703  
Stores opened   6    1    11    4  
Ending Mexico stores   751    707    751    707  
                
Brazil:              
Beginning stores   104    76    100    72  
Stores opened   4    5    8    9  
Ending Brazil stores   108    81    108    81  
                
Total    7,191    7,014    7,191    7,014  
                
Total Company stores opened, net  26    36    51    71  
                
Square footage (in thousands)   48,240    46,982    48,240    46,982  
Square footage per store   6,708    6,698    6,708    6,698  
                
Sales Statistics            
($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)            
     12 Weeks Ended  12 Weeks Ended  Trailing 4 Quarters  Trailing 4 Quarters 
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023  February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023 
Sales per average store  $527   $518   $2,465   $2,399  
Sales per average square foot  $79   $77   $368   $359  
                
Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)            
Total auto parts sales  $3,786,339   $3,623,110   $17,508,154   $16,590,483  
% Increase vs. LY   4.5%   9.6%   5.5%   8.2% 
                
Domestic Commercial            
Total domestic commercial sales  $980,134   $954,584   $4,682,570   $4,475,546  
% Increase vs. LY   2.7%   13.1%   4.6%   19.2% 
                
Average sales per program per week  $14.1   $14.5   $15.9   $16.0  
% Increase vs. LY   (2.8%)   7.4%   (0.6%)   14.3% 
                
All Other, including ALLDATA            
All other sales  $72,787   $67,872   $322,408   $299,144  
% Increase vs. LY   7.2%   6.8%   7.8%   10.4% 
         
     12 Weeks Ended  12 Weeks Ended  24 Weeks Ended  24 Weeks Ended 
Same store sales(4) February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023  February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023 
Domestic    0.3%   5.3%   0.8%   5.5% 
International   23.9%   30.6%   24.5%   27.1% 
Total Company   3.0%   7.6%   3.2%   7.3% 
                
International - Constant Currency   10.6%   21.1%   10.7%   21.0% 
Total Company - Constant Currency   1.5%   6.7%   1.8%   6.8% 
                
(4)Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate. 
                      
                
                
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)            
     as of  as of       
     February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023       
Accounts payable/inventory   119.8%   127.7%       
                
($ in thousands)              
Inventory   $5,970,175   $5,731,255        
Inventory per store   830    817        
Net inventory (net of payables)   (1,179,707)   (1,590,296)       
Net inventory/per store   (164)   (227)       
                
     Trailing 5 Quarters       
     February 10, 2024  February 11, 2023       
Inventory turns   1.4 x  1.5 x      
                