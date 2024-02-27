Michael J. Graff of Air Liquide Announced as Vice Chair of AIChE Foundation

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE®) has announced the selection of Michael (Mike) J. Graff, Chairman and CEO of American Air Liquide Inc., and Executive Vice President of Air Liquide Group, as Vice Chair of the AIChE Foundation Board of Trustees. Graff joins a team led by Jennifer Sinclair Curtis, Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Davis. Graff began his term as Vice Chair in January 2024, and he will succeed Curtis as Foundation Chair in 2026.



The philanthropic arm of AIChE, the AIChE Foundation partners with a community of global donors to raise funds that support the “Doing a World of Good” campaign, advancing the chemical engineering profession’s ability to address some of society’s foremost challenges — including the energy transition, safety in industrial practice, and the development and retention of a highly talented and more-equitable workforce.

“As Vice Chair of the AIChE Foundation Board of Trustees,” said Graff, “I look forward to continuing my engagement with the Foundation and aligning my personal passion for sustainability, safety, and workforce development, so that together we can ensure that the chemical engineering profession is ready and able to do good for the world — today, and into the future.”

Mike Graff has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the energy, chemicals, polymers, and the industrial gas industries across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. He began his career with Amoco and BP, plc., and he went on to serve as president or chief executive officer of several global chemical and polymer businesses prior to joining Air Liquide in 2007.

A chemical engineering alumnus of the Illinois Institute of Technology and Purdue University, where he earned his BS and MS degrees, respectively, Graff also studied business at the University of Chicago and completed executive management programs at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His service to industry includes roles as an officer and Chair of the Executive Committee of the American Chemistry Council, as well as being a principal of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s American Energy Innovation Council, and a member of the National Petroleum Council. He also serves on the boards of AIChE’s Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) and the Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Among numerous honors, in 2023 Graff received the AIChE Government and Industry Leaders (AGILE) Award, and presented the AGILE keynote address at the 2023 AIChE Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety.

For more information about the AIChE Foundation and its projects, visit www.aiche.org/giving.

About AIChE — The Global Home of Chemical Engineers:

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at http://www.aiche.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dd1d7b8-716a-4b89-b770-3a7cdf1ffdf4