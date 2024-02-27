Bartlett and Regrow Partner to Advance Sustainability Commitments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, and Bartlett, a Savage Company , today announced their partnership to advance sustainability commitments. The Regrow platform supports rigorous Scope 3 emissions analysis, and the ability to create actionable carbon reduction plans and track environmental outcomes on the farm-level. Bartlett will use Regrow’s solution to determine county-level emissions factors for its soybean supply shed. The platform will also provide insights into current regenerative practice adoption, to assist Bartlett in designing programs to support more sustainable farming practices.



When its new soybean crush plant opens later this year in Montgomery County, Kansas, Bartlett will work with local farmers, cooperatives and commercial grain elevators to handle approximately 49 million bushels of soybeans annually at the facility, which has already begun accepting soybeans. By leveraging the insights from Regrow’s technology, Bartlett will be able to create sustainability strategies for soy oil and soy meal co-products, with data collection and reporting designed to meet evolving sustainability standards for biofuels and insetting programs. Analyzing current practice adoption will also help Bartlett prioritize counties with the highest abatement potential.

Regrow combines industry-leading science and technology to help companies across the agriculture value chain measure, report, and reduce on-farm emissions, using aggregated field-level data to create a baseline. Using its soil carbon models and remote-sensing-based technology, Regrow will help Bartlett identify opportunities to support farmers by calculating high-precision emissions factors and other critical sustainability metrics.

Vaughn Duitsman, Director of Sustainability at Bartlett, commented, “We’re committed to making a difference for our Customers and the environment. Our partnership with Regrow will enable us to strengthen the agriculture supply chains we support and unlock new visibility into the progress of our sustainability programs.”

Dr. Bill Salas, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Regrow, said, “We’re excited to partner with Bartlett to support their innovative programs, helping them to feed the world sustainably through a diverse range of products. Backed by industry leading science and technology, Regrow’s mission to scale agriculture resilience globally aligns with Bartlett’s sustainability goals, while commercializing the value of regenerative growing practices to downstream customers.”

Bartlett anticipates beginning plant operations at its soybean crushing facility in Q3 of 2024. For additional details, please visit bartlettco.com .

About Bartlett

Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing, and merchandising of grain, and the company is a leading U.S. exporter of grain to Mexico. Bartlett supplies all classes of wheat, food-grade corn, and soybeans to millers and processors and produces a full line of commercial patent flours.

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A World Economic Forum Innovator and member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

