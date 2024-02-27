Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Establishes Homozygosity and Confirms BAM 1 Hybrid Optimized Ahead of Spring Production Trials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs" or "the Company"), announces that it has achieved homozygosity for the spider silk gene in both of the parental strains for its new production hybrid. Establishing homozygosity for the targeted gene in both parental strains means that the Company's new BAM 1 hybrid production system is optimized for recombinant spider silk production.



The BAM 1 hybrid represents the Company's latest innovation in the commercialization of recombinant spider silk technology. Achieving homozygosity for both BAM 1 parental strains is another significant milestone in the commercialization of recombinant spider silk. The reason homozygosity is important is because it results in higher levels of spider silk protein expression.

"Our team set an aggressive deadline for achieving homozygosity in the BAM 1 hybrid ahead of our spring production trials," said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. "Today, I am pleased to report they met that goal and that BAM 1 hybrids, which will be our primary production strain for the upcoming production season, is now optimized for recombinant spider silk expression. Our team continues to hit its marks, and I am looking forward to a very exciting year for Kraig Labs and the commercial launch of our revolutionary spider silk technology."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

