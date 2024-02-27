Global Cancer Cachexia Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 4.74 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive the Global Cancer Cachexia Market

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer-Globocan 2020 report, there will be 19,292,789 new cancer cases and 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths globally in 2020. Globally, it was estimated that there were 50,550,287 occurrences of cancer over five years. The global incidence of new cancer cases is projected to reach 28,887,940 by 2040. Moreover, according to GLOBOCAN 2020, lung cancer accounted for 2,206,771 new cancer cases identified worldwide in 2020. Additionally, 495,773 pancreatic, 604,100 esophagus, 1,414,259 prostate, and 1,148,515 colon cancers were diagnosed worldwide in 2020. As cachexia is frequent among patients with the aforementioned cancer types, there will be a growing demand for cancer cachexia therapies in the coming years. In addition, Cancer Research UK predicts that the number of individuals with cancer will increase in the future. According to the analysis, assuming existing trends in the prevalence of major diseases and population growth continue, there would be 27.5 million new cancer cases annually worldwide by 2040, a 61.7% rise from 2018. Males are projected to see a 67.6% increase in new cancer cases, and females are projected to experience a 55.3% increase. Thus, the rising prevalence of cancer increases the demand for sophisticated treatment medications, driving the expansion of the market under study.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cancer-cachexia-market/request-sample

Development of Effective Therapeutics for the Treatment of Target Disease to Provide Opportunities for theGlobal Cancer Cachexia Market

As cancer cachexia is a multifactorial syndrome recognized by a progressive degeneration of skeletal muscle mass, various research activities and clinical trials are being designed to evaluate multiple parameters, thereby facilitating the development of effective therapeutics for the targeted disease condition over the next several years. In recent years, the role of brown adipose tissue in cachexia has garnered considerable research interest. In addition, because the pathogenesis of cancer cachexia is multifactorial, treatment options should incorporate multiple-target strategies, such as the use of pharmaconutrients with anti-inflammatory properties, such as omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), treatment with the peptide hormone "Ghrelin," which is actively involved in anabolic and homeostatic functions, and therapeutics developed based on ActRIIB, which is a high-affinity receptor for adenosine receptor Additionally, research activities to develop non-invasive biomarkers to identify tumors likely to induce cachexia and to identify changes in normal tissues that are characteristic of the induction of cachexia are gaining importance as this could be expanded to include detecting treatment response and the development of new therapies.

Key Highlights

By therapeutics, the global cancer cachexia market is segmented into progestogens and corticosteroids, combination therapy, and other therapeutics. The progestogens segment dominated the market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By the mechanism of action, the global cancer cachexia market is segmented into appetite stimulators and weight loss stabilizers. The appetite stimulators segment dominated the market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of the Global Cancer Cachexia Market:

By region, the global cancer cachexia market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominated the market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The United States is anticipated to have a significant proportion of the worldwide cancer cachexia market due to the country's high cancer prevalence, rising healthcare expenditures, and government attempts to provide treatment choices for individuals with terminal conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2010 and 2020, the number of new cancer cases in the United States was projected to rise by approximately 24% in males to more than 1 million cases every year and by approximately 21% in women to more than 900,000 cases every year. The rising frequency of malignant malignancies in the country and the prevalence of cachexia, which is well-known to be connected with higher mortality and diminished patient well-being, are attracting more attention and supporting market expansion in the country.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an anticipated value of USD 1060 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. From 1990 to 2018, the number of cancer cases climbed at a high rate, according to Santé Publique France and the French national cancer institute. In 1990, there were 215,000 cancer cases reported; by 2018, there were 382,000. In addition, new cancer cases have increased by 65% in males and 93% in women. The rising incidence of cancer and cancer cachexia increases the demand for illness research in the United States. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are eight studies on cancer cachexia in the United States as of January 2021. In partnership with the French College of General Hospital Pneumologists, Chugai Pharma France undertook a clinical trial to evaluate the frequency of cachexia and the management of cachexia and related symptoms in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Consequently, the rising incidence of cancer, the risk of cachexia, and the rising number of research studies in the countries fuel market expansion.

Asia Pacific is the third largest region. In China, the key drivers of market expansion are the rising incidence of cancer and the well-developed healthcare infrastructure. According to a 2019 Cancer Communications Journal article by Rui-Mei Feng et al., an estimated 4,3 million new cancer cases and 2,9 million new cancer deaths occurred in China in 2018. China has lower cancer incidence than the United States and the United Kingdom but 30% and 40% greater cancer mortality than the US and UK, respectively. According to Rui-Mei Feng's 2019 paper, 40% of the risk factors for chronic diseases in China and other affluent nations are attributable to environmental and lifestyle factors. Tobacco smoking is China's most significant carcinogenic risk factor, contributing to around 24.5% of male malignancies. In light of the facts mentioned above, it is anticipated that the studied market in China will expand in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the global cancer cachexia market are Pfizer Inc., Helsinn Group, AAVogen, Inc., Artelo Biosciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Green Cross Wellbeing Corporation, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., TCI Peptide Therapeutics, Fresenius Kabi, Aeterna Zentaris Inc., Aphios Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Tetra Bio-Pharma, Actimed Therapeutics.

Market News

April 2022 - Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has exercised its option to license a novel capsid produced by Voyager's TRACERTM capsid discovery platform to help permit a potential gene therapy program for an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has exercised its option to license a novel capsid produced by Voyager's TRACERTM capsid discovery platform to help permit a potential gene therapy program for an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target. September 2022 - CytoReason released an extension of its multi-year partnership with Pfizer to use CytoReason's artificial intelligence technology for Pfizer's drug development programs.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market: Segmentation

By Therapeutics

Progestogens

Corticosteroids

Combination Therapy

Other Therapeutics

By Mechanism of Action

Appetite Stimulators

Weight Loss Stabilizers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cancer-cachexia-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com