Global Industrial Safety Sensors Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $609.5 Million by 2030 from $469.2 Million in 2022 - AI Safety Sensors Storm into the Spotlight

Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market to Reach $609.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Industrial Safety Sensors estimated at US$469.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$270.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Safety Laser Scanners segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The emphasis on workplace safety has driven the demand for industrial safety sensors, aimed at creating safer and more productive work environments. Competition in the industrial safety sensors market is reflected in the global key competitors' market share in 2023, with a range of players exhibiting strong, active, niche, or trivial market presence. An overview and outlook of industrial safety sensors highlight their importance in ensuring workplace safety. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and innovations aimed at further enhancing safety measures in industrial settings.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $122.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Industrial Safety Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$122.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Industrial Safety Sensors

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Continuous Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth of Safety Sensors Market

Growing IoT Spending as Evidenced by the Growing Number of IoT Connected Devices to Benefit the Technology's Use in Ensuring Workplace Safety

Sensor-Powered Computer Vision to Scale Safety to New Heights

Distance Measurement & Presence Detection Sensors Rise in Popularity to Ensure Workplace Safety

Growing Demand for Processed Foods Makes the Food & Beverage Sector a Major End-User of Safety Sensors

Higher Consumption & Production of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Safety Sensors in Food Production Plants

Growing Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment in Chemical Plants Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Trends in Life Science & Pharmaceuticals Support Demand for Safety Sensors

AI Safety Sensors Storm into the Spotlight

Sensor Fusion Makes Workplace Safety More Effective. Here's How

Wearables Sensors Make Workplaces More Safer

