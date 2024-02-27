Tourmaline Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, CEO, will participate in the following investor conferences in March.



Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit, Miami

One-on-one and Small Group Meetings

March 12, 2024

Leerink Global Biopharma Conference, Miami

Corporate Presentation

March 13, 2024 at 10:00am ET

Live webcasts and replays, if available, will be posted under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at https://ir.tourmalinebio.com.

About Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is TOUR006.

About TOUR006

TOUR006 is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. To date, TOUR006 has been studied in 448 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing TOUR006 in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.



