Vanqua Bio to Present Pre-Clinical Data on VQ-101, a Novel GCase Activator For The Treatment of GBA-Parkinson’s Disease

Posters to be presented at the AD/PD™ 2024 Conference



CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio today announced that the company will participate in the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal and virtually from March 5-9.

“We created Vanqua Bio with the aim of developing innovative therapies capable of effectively slowing or halting the progression of neurodegenerative disorders, including GBA-PD, which is the largest genetically defined subset of Parkinson’s disease,” said Jim Sullivan, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vanqua Bio. “We look forward to discussing the pre-clinical characterization of our clinical stage program, VQ-101, a brain-penetrant small molecule allosteric activator of GCase. Furthermore, we look forward to sharing data on the development of a live cell GCase activity assay, which has enabled measurement of GCase activation in our preclinical systems and will be used to assess GCase activation in our Phase 1 trial.”

Poster presentations:

Title: VQ-101, A Small Molecule Allosteric Activator of Glucocerebrosidase, Demonstrates Neuroprotection in Models of GBA-Parkinson’s Disease and Robust In-Vivo Target Engagement

Date and time: March 8-9

Presenter: Daniel Ysselstein

Title: Development and Testing of a Glucocerebrosidase Activity Assay to Evaluate Target Engagement of Allosteric GCase Activators in Whole Blood Samples

Date and time: March 8-9

Presenter: Daniel Ysselstein

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Paldo

FINN Partners

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com